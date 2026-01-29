Kim Kardashian explains why she deleted Harry and Meghan photo from Instagram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked her to delete an Instagram photo of them at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party because it was Remembrance Sunday.

Photos of Harry and Meghan at the bash were removed from both Kardashian and Jenner’s social media accounts days after the celebrations took place on 9 November.

Kardashian has finally addressed the reason behind the decision, revealing that the couple believed it would be insensitive to be seen having a good time on the national day commemorating those who lost their lives in world wars.

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” she told her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast Khloe In Wonder Land.

“And then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down.”

The reality TV star and Skims founder suggested the couple regretted asking them to delete the photos because of the frenzied media attention it received.

“I think they realised, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly,’” Kardashian added. “It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

open image in gallery Meghan and Harry requested a photo of them partying be removed on Remembrance Sunday ( Getty Images forÂ 2022 Robert F. )

Kardashian also said the pair were happy to appear in photos at a charity gala for non-profit organisation Baby2Baby that same day, but felt that “was fine” as opposed to being shown “partying and dancing”.

The Independent has contacted Harry and Meghan for comment.

Harry and Meghan became close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family after they quit their roles as British royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Jenner’s James Bond-themed birthday celebration was held at Jeff Bezos’s mansion in Beverly Hills. Famous guests included Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Adele, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor.

open image in gallery ( Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner )

The lavish party, which featured a surprise performance from Bruno Mars, led to multiple noise complaints over loud music levels and disturbances throughout the night, according to TMZ.

Cops were photographed outside the sprawling Beverly Hills home that Bezos shares with wife, Lauren Sanchez. Officers spoke with the party’s security detail and issued a warning.

The party was held by Jenner’s six kids: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.