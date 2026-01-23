Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

2026 Oscar nominations in full

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced this year’s Oscar nominees on ‘Good Morning America’

Hamnet and One Battle After Another secure Best Picture nominations at Oscars 2026

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are in, marking the start of the final stretch of Hollywood’s awards season. The shortlist recognizes films released in 2025, with contenders spanning prestige dramas, studio blockbusters and international titles.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman revealed the nominations live on Good Morning America and YouTube in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinnersstarring Michael B. Jordan as twins — leads the pack with 16 nominations, more than any film in Oscars history.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, follows closely behind with 13 nominations. Guillermo del Toro’s take on Frankenstein and Josh Safdie’s ping pong drama, Marty Supreme, both earned nine nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Shakespeare drama Hamnet picked up eight.

One of the big surprises of the morning was Brad Pitt’s F1 blockbuster, which was among the nominees for Best Picture.

Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley are among this year’s nominees for their roles in ‘Sinners’ and ‘Hamnet’, respectively
Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley are among this year’s nominees for their roles in ‘Sinners’ and ‘Hamnet’, respectively (Warner Bros/Focus Features)

Attention now turns to the Oscars ceremony itself, which takes place on Sunday, 15 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for a second consecutive year, following a broadly well-received debut.

This year also introduces a new competitive award, Best Casting, expanding the total number of Oscars presented to 24. The category aims to recognise the creative contribution of casting directors, marking the first new Oscar category added in more than two decades.

You can find the full list of 2026 Oscar nominees below:

Best Picture

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams
‘F1’, starring Damson Idris and Brad Pitt, picked up a stunning nomination for Best Picture
‘F1’, starring Damson Idris and Brad Pitt, picked up a stunning nomination for Best Picture (Warner Bros)

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best Actor

  • Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Best Supporting Actress

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Teyana Taylor is Oscar-nominated for her role in ‘One Battle After Another’
Teyana Taylor is Oscar-nominated for her role in ‘One Battle After Another’ (AP)

Best Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short Film

  • Butterfly
  • Forever Green
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Best International Feature Film

  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
‘Bugonia’ is nominated for Best Original Score
‘Bugonia’ is nominated for Best Original Score (© Focus Features)

Best Original Song

  • “Dear Me”, Diane Warren: Relentless
  • “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You”, Sinners
  • “Sweet Dreams of Joy”, Viva Verdi!
  • “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

Best Production Design

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Film Editing

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Sound

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

Best Visual Effects

  • F1
  • Avatar: Fire & Ash
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners
  • Jurassic World Rebirth

Best Costume Design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein
  • The Ugly Stepsister
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • Kokuho

Best Casting (new category)

  • Hamnet
  • Sinners
  • The Secret Agent
  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme

