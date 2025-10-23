Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she felt like she had “Stockholm syndrome” during her seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West.

Speaking on the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, the Skims founder said the relationship between her and West is now “so f****** sad” and she felt “pretty tested” by his actions.

The reality star, 45, said she “always felt really bad” for West and wanted to “protect” and “help” him. She admitted she would think to herself “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped”.

She and West were married in a lavish ceremony attended by a number of fellow stars in 2014, after two years of dating. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

The business mogul said she no longer feels “responsibility” for her ex-husband, who has previously shared that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism.

However, she revealed her stress-induced psoriasis, which she suffered during their marriage and causes flaky or crusty patches of skin, had returned, citing his recent controversial behaviour as a factor.

Kardashian, who shares North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven and Psalm, six, said that her main focus is shielding her children from hearing about their father’s erratic behaviour.

“They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see,” she said. “So, it’s my job as a mum to make sure that, at a time when that behaviour is happening, to make sure they’re protected.”

She said in the confessional: “Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.” During the episode, Kardashian also denied claims that she has the “luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again.”

She explained: “That’s not my reality…We have four kids together. It’s very confusing because it’ll be all this talk on the internet like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them].”

Kardashian added: “Then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids when it’s not true and it’s not rational…I can’t engage all the time.” She added: “It’s a divorce, not a kidnapping.”

The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comment.

Appearing on an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last week, Kardashian claimed that financial concerns involving West’s allegedly erratic behaviour spurred her into filing for divorce.

She recalled coming home one time to find that West had got rid of their five Lamborghinis: “He was in an episode and I’d be like, oh wait, where, where’s all our cars? Like my, my, my new car. And it would be like, oh, he gave him away to all of his friends. And then I’d be like, huh, okay,” Kardashian said.

“And then I’d come home again and at a different point we had, you know, five more Lamborghinis and then I’d wake up and another episode and they’d all be gone again. And that time I was like, ‘Keep ‘em guys,’ you know, like I, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say,” she continued.