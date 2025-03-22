Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to seek sole custody of her kids due to Kanye West’s recent erratic behavior, according to reports.

Last week, the 44-year-old Skims founder, who shares four kids — North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five — with the rapper, called an emergency custody meeting after finding out influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate would be with North during her visit with her dad.

According to TMZ, Kim ended North’s visit when security guards told her the Tate brothers, who just recently returned to the U.S. after facing sexual charges in Romania, were planning to accompany her daughter and her ex-husband.

On March 14, Kim and West met alongside their respective attorneys and a mediator.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to seek full custody of her four children she shares with ex Kanye West after his recent erratic behavior ( Getty )

Citing sources, Page Six claimed Kim is now considering filing full custody of their four children amid worries West is “sinking further down.”

“It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally,” one insider told the outlet. “There’s so much negativity – I don’t think he can come out of this.”

A separate source speaking to Us Weekly said: “She [Kim] is in a very tough position when she really has to coparent with him. Right now he [West] is very distracted and she does not want to say anything bad about him, but the safety of her kids is what is (motivating this consideration).”

The Independent has contacted Kim’s representatives for comment.

Two days after the emergency meeting, the Donda artist took to X, sharing a litany of messages aimed at Kim and the “Kardashian mob.”

“Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK,” he wrote in one since-deleted post online.

According to Page Six, West’s follow-up tweet read: “I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” he continued in the now-deleted message.

His third post read: “JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION. ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P**** *** CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS.”

open image in gallery Kardashian reportedly an emergency custody meeting after finding out influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate would be with North during her visit with her dad. ( Getty Images )

Kim’s custody consideration also comes after the father of her kids released a song entitled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son King Combs, and North.

West released the track in a post on X, sharing a four-minute and 44-second-long video of a black screen with the music playing over the top.

His caption read: “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams.”

Combs is currently being held behind bars at a New York City federal detention center as he awaits trial for a handful of charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The music producer has denied all of the allegations against him.

Kim and West tied the knot in 2014, eight years before they officially parted ways. The “Waves” rapper has married 30-year-old model Bianca Censori the same year his divorce from Kim was official.

In February, rumors that Censori had filed for divorce from West percolated. However, a representative for West denied the speculation in a statement to The Independent.