Keurig coffee pods face recall over major labeling error

Keurig users should check their cabinets as more than 80,000 pods have been recalled.

Last month, manufacturing company Keurig Dr Pepper issued a voluntary recall on its McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods due to a labeling error. Despite being listed as decaf, the pods may contain caffeine.

Last week, the FDA elevated the recall to a class II risk classification, meaning that consuming the pods comes with a health risk.

Although the product is safe to drink, customers who have a caffeine sensitivity should be mindful of potential side effects. The FDA has advised that 400 milligrams per day of caffeine — about two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee — is a safe amount to consume for most adults without any negative effects.

The 960 cartons of affected coffee pods were distributed in California, Indiana and Nevada. Each box contains 84 individual coffee pods and can be identified by the “best-buy” date of November 17, 2026, and batch number 5101564894.

open image in gallery Keurig Dr Pepper voluntarily issued a recall on its McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods, which may contain caffeine ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The affected boxes of coffee pods can be identified by the ‘best-buy’ date of November 17, 2026, and batch number 5101564894 ( McDonald's )

The product can be further identified by material number 5000358463 and ASIN B07GCNDL91.

It is not known if the company has received any complaints as a result of the error. Customers are encouraged to either discard the recalled pods or return them to their place of purchase in exchange for a refund or replacement.

“In cooperation with the FDA, in mid-December, we initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of 84-count boxes of McCafe Premium Roast Decaf coffee K-Cup pods, sold exclusively through Amazon. All consumers who purchased this product were notified directly in mid-December, and all product was removed from sale at that time,” a spokesperson for Keurig Dr Pepper wrote in a statement shared with The Independent.

“We are committed to the highest standards of safety and quality in the products we produce and distribute.”

Another coffee pod was recently recalled due to a similar labeling error. Gimme Coffee, Inc. announced in October that it was voluntarily recalling its Gimme! Decaf de Agua Coffee Pods, after it was discovered that the pods contained caffeine. The recall was also later elevated to Class II.

The 252 affected boxes of coffee pods can be identified by the UPC 051497457990 and an outer packaging best-by date of October 15, 2025, and an inner packaging best-by date of September 30.

Boxes of 10 coffee pods were distributed to the following states: Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The company had not received any complaints from customers regarding the mix-up as of October 24. Any customers who do have the recalled product are advised to either contact the company for a return or replacement, or return the coffee pods to the place of purchase.

Questions can be directed to Gimme! Coffee using the phone number (607) 273-0111 or the email address orders@gimmecoffee.com.