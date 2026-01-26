Baby toys sold on Amazon recalled in the US after 32 reported choking incidents
The product’s silicone strings are ‘smaller than permitted,’ according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
A popular teething toy for babies has been recalled after dozens of customers reported choking incidents.
About 6,800 units of the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys, sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng of China, have been recalled because they “violate the mandatory standard for toys,” the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Thursday.
According to the federal agency, the silicone strings on the baby toys “are smaller than permitted,” so they can “reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.”
The recall was issued after the agency became aware of 32 choking incidents linked to the toys.
The product is an off-white, disc-shaped baby toy featuring a red or blue ball at its centre, three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons, along with six long, multicoloured silicone pull-strings threaded through the ball.
Recalled products, sold on Amazon.com from June 2025 through October 2025 for between $10 and $16, can be identified by the Model number 688-59 on the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the baby toys immediately and contact Longyanguiheng for a full refund. Anyone with the product “should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write ‘DESTROYED’ on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker,” and email a photo of it to yetonamr_recall@163.com, according to the commission.
The teething toys are one of several products for children that have recently been recalled in the U.S. In December, more than 10,000 KTEBO-branded writing tablets sold on Amazon were recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death from battery ingestion.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said “the screw used to secure the battery compartment that contains a button cell battery does not remain attached,” causing a hazard.
Cubimana treehouse building toy sets were also recalled over fears of battery ingestion. The toys, sold on Shein, have battery compartments that “can be easily accessed by children,” the commission said.
In both recalls, the commission warned that if ingested, batteries can cause injuries such as internal chemical burns.
Separately, CreateOn Crayola-branded Pip-Cubes were recalled over a magnet ingestion hazard, after thousands of the magnetic building sets were sold through Michaels and Amazon.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the magnets inside the cubes can come loose. If swallowed, the high-powered magnets may attract to one another — or to other metal objects — and become lodged in a child’s digestive system.
The agency warned that this can cause intestinal perforations, twisting or blockages, blood poisoning, and, in severe cases, death.
