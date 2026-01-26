Baby toys sold on Amazon recalled in the US after 32 reported choking incidents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular teething toy for babies has been recalled after dozens of customers reported choking incidents.

About 6,800 units of the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys, sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng of China, have been recalled because they “violate the mandatory standard for toys,” the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Thursday.

According to the federal agency, the silicone strings on the baby toys “are smaller than permitted,” so they can “reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.”

The recall was issued after the agency became aware of 32 choking incidents linked to the toys.

The product is an off-white, disc-shaped baby toy featuring a red or blue ball at its centre, three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons, along with six long, multicoloured silicone pull-strings threaded through the ball.

open image in gallery The recalled products ‘violate the mandatory standard for toys,’ the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

open image in gallery There were 32 reported choking incidents in the US due to the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys ( United States Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Recalled products, sold on Amazon.com from June 2025 through October 2025 for between $10 and $16, can be identified by the Model number 688-59 on the packaging.

Consumers should stop using the baby toys immediately and contact Longyanguiheng for a full refund. Anyone with the product “should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write ‘DESTROYED’ on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker,” and email a photo of it to yetonamr_recall@163.com, according to the commission.

The teething toys are one of several products for children that have recently been recalled in the U.S. In December, more than 10,000 KTEBO-branded writing tablets sold on Amazon were recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death from battery ingestion.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said “the screw used to secure the battery compartment that contains a button cell battery does not remain attached,” causing a hazard.

Cubimana treehouse building toy sets were also recalled over fears of battery ingestion. The toys, sold on Shein, have battery compartments that “can be easily accessed by children,” the commission said.

In both recalls, the commission warned that if ingested, batteries can cause injuries such as internal chemical burns.

Separately, CreateOn Crayola-branded Pip-Cubes were recalled over a magnet ingestion hazard, after thousands of the magnetic building sets were sold through Michaels and Amazon.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the magnets inside the cubes can come loose. If swallowed, the high-powered magnets may attract to one another — or to other metal objects — and become lodged in a child’s digestive system.

The agency warned that this can cause intestinal perforations, twisting or blockages, blood poisoning, and, in severe cases, death.