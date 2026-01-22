Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than one million bottles of a popular cleaning spray have been recalled over contamination fears.

Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers was recalled Tuesday by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission over the potential presence of a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is often found in water and soil and can cause infection in humans.

A total of 1,500,000 units of the recalled cleaning spray were sold nationwide, along with 43,700 bottles sold in Canada. The Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in Fresh Clean Scent and Orange Twist Scent were sold in 24-ounce, 32-ounce, and one-gallon-sized bottles.

The orange and white bottles have “Angry Orange” and “Stain & Odor Remover” written on the front. Some bottles were also sold as a bundle with a UV light.

Recalled products were sold in-stores and online at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Meijer, Staples, TJ Maxx, Amazon, AngryOrange, and Chewy. Affected bottles were sold from March 2019 through December 2025.

open image in gallery The recalled bottles of Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers may have been contaminated with a bacteria that can make people sick ( United States Consumer Product Safety Commission )

open image in gallery The recalled cleaning spray was sold at major retailers nationwide ( Getty Images )

While there have not been any illnesses reported due to the product, the CPSC is urging people to stop using the strain remover and contact Thrasio, which owns the Angry Orange brand, for a full refund.

The bacteria can cause different types of infection, which can affect the ear, eye, skin, or lung, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Depending on where you get the infection, symptoms can include chills, fatigue, joint pain, headache, diarrhea, and fever.

While it is rare for people with healthy immune symptoms to develop an infection when exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the CPSC noted that those with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions are among those at greater risk.

Angry Orange bottles are the latest cleaning products to be recalled. In August, DermaRite recalled four different types of its soaps after bacterial contamination, known as Burkholderia cepecia, was detected. The antibiotic-resistant bacteria can cause infections in healthcare settings and lead to serious and life-threatening infections, according to the CDC.

The recall affected dozens of each of these four over-the-counter antiseptic products: DermaKleen, DermaSarra, KleenFoam, and PeriGiene.

Healthy people who have small cuts on their skin and use these soaps are more likely to suffer from local infections, DermaRite said in a press release at the time. However, for immunocompromised individuals, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream and lead to life-threatening sepsis.