Nearly seven tons of chicken have been recalled in seven U.S. states over fears of listeria contamination.

Georgia-based company Suzanna’s Kitchen is recalling 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breasts after listeria monocytogenes were found in tests of the products by a third-party laboratory, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product. Suzanna’s Kitchen did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

The 10-pound cases, two five-pound bags of fully cooked chicken with rib meat, were produced October 14, 2025, and distributed to food service operators in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The specific product has lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and on the package. Products subject to the recall have the USDA mark of inspection on the case’s label and establishment number “P-1382” printed on the side of the package.

open image in gallery 13,720 pounds of chicken breasts sold by Suzanna's Kitchen have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ten-pound containers of grilled chicken breast fillets have been recalled ( USDA )

Food service sales centers have been urged to check their inventories immediately and remove any matching products. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Listeria thrives in unsanitary food production environments and can be found in places including soil, water, sewage, and animals, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It can survive in contaminated products even when refrigerated, and is transmitted when food is prepared or stored in contaminated conditions.

The bacteria is especially dangerous for newborns, pregnant women, and elderly adults with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that 1,250 people contract listeria infections each year, and 172 people die from it.

Symptoms of listeria exposure can develop anywhere from three to 70 days after eating contaminated food, ranging from fever and nausea to, in more serious cases, headaches, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Last month, Suzanna’s Kitchen issued another recall of approximately 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in breaded chicken products. The recall was due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen because soy was not put on the label of 18-pound cases of eight-piece cut, bone-in breaded chicken portions.

The recalled cooked chicken had been shipped to restaurants nationwide, but no illnesses have been reported to date. The FSIS shared concerns that restaurants still had the product in the freezers and urged businesses to throw the chicken away immediately.