Hair growth treatment product recalled in US over health risk to kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two hair growth products have been recalled due to a lack of child-resistant packaging, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced.

Both Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum and RootStim Beard Growth Serum contain minoxidil, which is a medication that widens blood vessels and is commonly used to stimulate hair growth. While minoxidil is safe for human hair growth, it can be toxic for dogs, cats and small children to ingest, even in small amounts.

Safety agency CPSC flagged Thursday that about 25,000 bottles of the Ruahouine serum and about 16,900 units of RootStim Beard Growth Serum 5% Minoxil were not safe to be kept around children, prompting the recall.

The Poison Prevention Packaging Act requires the drug to be sold in child-resistant bottles, but both of the recalled products were packaged incorrectly while being manufactured in China. The mistakes mean that children could be exposed to minoxidil, which could cause serious injury or even death from poisoning.

The recalled hair growth serums from Ruahouine were sold from January 2025 to July 2025 on Amazon. The treatment costs about $10 per bottle.

open image in gallery About 25,000 units of Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum bottles were recalled because they were not in child-resistant packaging ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

open image in gallery RootStim's beard growth treatment must be in child-resistant packaging due to it containing minoxidil ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Consumers are asked to contact Ruahouine for instructions about how to destroy the recalled bottles. Buyers will be asked to pour the bottle into the trash and take a picture of the empty container and email it to the hair care company. They can then receive a refund or replacement bottle.

The RootStim product was also sold on Amazon, but from November 2024 through September 2025. The bottles cost about $20 each.

Customers who have the beard spray bottles do not need to send any picture to get their replacement. After discarding it, buyers can contact the company to get a new product.

open image in gallery Two hair growth treatment products sold on Amazon have been recalled due to their packaging ( AFP via Getty Images )

No injuries or deaths have been reported yet from either product. Customers who bought either product should immediately make sure the recalled bottles are out of reach of children and animals.

Both items remained available for purchase as of writing.

Last month, RootStim faced another recall over its packaging. The company’s Feel The Beard Minoxidil Beard Growth Oil for Men was not in child-resistant packaging, leading to about 840 bottles needing to be replaced. The $10 product was sold on Amazon from April 2025 through September 2025.

Minoxidil was originally developed as a pill for high blood pressure in the 1970s before Rogaine was approved to treat male pattern baldness in 1988.