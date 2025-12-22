Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plantimex has issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, sold at popular retailers such as Walmart and Target, for fears it could lead to child poisonings and deaths.

Approximately 50,330 containers of the ointment were recalled after regulators discovered that it was not being sold in child-resistant packaging, as required by law.

The lidocaine-containing ointment is sold at Walmart and Target stores across the country and online, and poses a serious threat to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned in a recall issued last week.

Given the faulty packaging, the ointment posed “a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning” if young children were to swallow the contents, regulators said.

Plantimex is required to have child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970, which requires similar medications and other hazardous chemicals to be sold in packages that are difficult for young children to open but accessible for adults.

open image in gallery Plantimex issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, which was sold at Walmart and Target, due to an issue with the container’s lid that poses a serious risk to children. ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The ointment was sold from April 2024 through October 2025 for about $10.

Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment comes in an orange jar with a white continuous thread lid that has the Mamisan trademark printed on the lid and the container. The ointment was sold in 3.52-ounce plastic jars. Only jars with UPC code 860006498115 are included in the recall.

As of Monday, no injuries had been reported.

Customers with impacted ointment should secure the recalled jars out of sight and reach of children. Customers can contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid, according to regulators.

Once the product is secured with the replacement lid, consumers can use the product as directed.