Kelly Osbourne hits out at weight loss critics: ‘My dad just died’

Kelly Osbourne has hit out at those making comments about her body and weight loss this year.

Osbourne, 41, made the remarks in a since-deleted Instagram video in which she told “all those people, f*** off”.

The former co-host of The View said: “To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic, you don't look right,’ my dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

Osbourne continued: “And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life.”

Her father, metal music legend Ozzy Osbourne died in July this year aged 76, just weeks after performing a mammoth farewell show with Black Sabbath, the band he formed in 1968.

The clip, which is no longer available to view on Instagram, was shared during Piers Morgan’s recent interview with Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, in which she discussed her husband’s death.

Sharon defended Kelly’s response to critics, stating: “She's right. She's lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon recalled Ozzy’s final words to her: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

Over the years, Kelly has been candid about her struggles with weight.

In 2024, she opened up about her decision to take the weight-loss drug Ozempic, telling E!: “I think it’s amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?”

Addressing critics, she said: “People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it.

“Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works.”

Sharon had also taken the drug, but had to stop in November 2024 because she “couldn’t stop losing weight”.

“I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more,” she told The Daily Mail. “I’m too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny.”