Keke Palmer wears famous Hollywood star’s dress to SAG Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keke Palmer stunned fans at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (23 February), as she gave a nod to Hollywood history.

The 31-year-old wore a black velvet dress by Chanel, complete with long black velvet opera gloves. The strapless piece featured gold detailing across the neckline.

The 2025 ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, saw everyone from comedians, directors and producers in attendance. The SAG awards honour those involved in both television and film production, and celebrated their accomplishments from the last year. Thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members voted on for this year’s winners.

Palmer, who is promoting her new film One of Them Days, presented an award with Colman Domingo, who was also a SAG Award nominee for his performance in Sing Sing.

Her 1985 gown was first worn by Freaky Friday star Jamie Lee Curtis in 1986 at the first American Cinematheque Award Salute.

Meamwhile, Curtis was seen walking the carpet wearing a black sparkly gown covered in a plume of feathers across her sleeves and chest. Fans were quickly torn over the bird-like look.

“I adore Jamie Lee Curtis and that she’s sporting that twice-divorced bird meme look at the #SAGAwards,” one person said about the dress on social media.

open image in gallery Palmer wore the 1985 Chanel grown complete with opera gloves ( Getty Images )

Other moments from the event included Jane Fonda’s Lifetime Achievement award acceptance speech being marred by technical issues.

The 87-year-old was honoured for her decades-long career at this year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Kristen Bell and live-streamed on Netflix on Sunday night (23 February).

Fonda used her time on the mic to deliver a powerful message of hope and unity to the A-listers in the room, telling them: “We must not isolate, we must stay in the community, we must help the vulnerable”.

open image in gallery The dress was first worn by Jamie Lee Curtis in 1986 ( Ron Galella Collection/Getty )

However, the sound system struggled to pick up the Coming Home star’s voice, with a portion of her speech interrupted by a voiceover announcement saying, “Here at the 31st,” before it was cut off.

Fonda was undeterred by the bizarre technical glitch, telling the audience: “SAG-AFTRA is different than most other unions. Because us, the workers, we actors, we don't manufacture anything tangible.”