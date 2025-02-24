SAG Awards 2025: Most daring looks on the red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have begun as those involved in both television and film production celebrate their accomplishments from the last year.

From comedians to directors and producers, everyone in attendance made sure to dress their best on the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles before seeing who the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members voted on for this year’s winners.

However, despite being dressed by some of the fashion industry’s biggest names, not all the outfits were award-worthy.

Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2025 SAG Awards.

Gia Coppola

open image in gallery The director wore a Valentino dress ( Getty Images )

Coppola wore a Valentino dress adorned with gold sequined trim and silver sequined ruffles, but it came across as a little too busy on the red carpet — especially with the gold backgrounds.

Danielle Deadwyler

open image in gallery Deadwyler showed up wearing a Louis Vuitton gown ( Getty Images )

The Piano Lesson actor attended this year’s SAG Awards wearing a custom-made primary red Louis Vuitton gown featuring two distinctive tiers toward the bottom. However, the silhouette didn’t land for some fans who compared the tiers to a plunger and lampshade.

“Looking like a lava lamp,” one post on X/Twitter read.

Jamie Lee Curtis

open image in gallery Curtis wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown ( Getty Images )

The Freaky Friday actor was seen walking the carpet wearing a black sparkly gown covered in a plume of black feathers across her sleeves and chest. Fans were quickly torn over the bird-like look.

“I adore Jamie Lee Curtis and that she’s sporting that twice-divorced bird meme look at the #SAGAwards,” one person said about the dress on social media.

Ali Ahn

open image in gallery Ahn wore a strapless cream-colored top and matching skirt ( Getty Images )

Ahn walked the carpet wearing a strapless cream-colored top and matching skirt. However, similar to Curtis’s outfit people were questioning the fur that was wrapped around her shoulders.

Cynthia Erivo

open image in gallery Erivo was wearing vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Wicked star was seen wearing a sparkly silver vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown. Many fans were torn about whether or not the Broadway alum paid a proper homage to the Tin Man, or was covered in too many extra embellishments on the gown like her fringed neckline.

“Grandma curtains,” one person on X described the dress.

Sasheer Zamata

open image in gallery Zamata was wearing a black dress with sheer elements and sequins ( Getty Images )

The Agatha All Along was interviewing celebrities on the carpet while wearing a black dress filled with various sheer cutouts and a silver-sequined pattern. However, the outfit didn’t seem to land as it looked too busy.

Timothée Chalamet

open image in gallery Chalamet was trying to channel his inner Bob Dylan ( AFP via Getty Images )

The A Complete Unknown actor was seen wearing a Chrome Hearts outfit with a matching black leather jacket and pants with a neon green button-down. While he may have been trying to be reminiscent of Bob Dylan, others thought the neon green color was a way of Chalamet trying to bring back Charli XCX’s “Brat Summer.”

Anna Sitar

open image in gallery Sitar was wearing a long black gown with a large cutout near her chest ( AFP via Getty Images )

The TikToker showed up to this year’s SAG Awards wearing a long black dress with one large cutout near her chest. However, the outfit didn’t land on the carpet as it looked baggy instead of flowy and oversized.

The 2025 SAG Awards are available to stream live on Netflix on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. You can find the full list of nominees here.