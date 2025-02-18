Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

2025 SAG Awards nominations: Full list ahead of ceremony set to stream live on Netflix

Nominees were originally supposed to be announced during a live event that was canceled due to the L.A. wildfires

Inga Parkel
in New York
Tuesday 18 February 2025 11:33 EST
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's best jokes from 2025 ceremony

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony.

The nominations for this year’s SAGs, which honor the best performances in TV and film, were originally supposed to be announced by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch at a live event on January 8.

However, the in-person event was canceled due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, and nominees were instead announced in a press release.

Jon M. Chu’s hit Wicked musical adaptation leads the film nominees with five nods, while FX’s historical drama Shōgun triumphs in the television categories also with five nods.

Winners will be announced during the live ceremony hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Viewers will be able to tune into the event live on Netflix on February 23 at 8 p.m. EST.

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth - “THE BRUTALIST”

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan - “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee - “QUEER”

COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G - “SING SING”

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence - “CONCLAVE”

Pope for the best: Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave'
Pope for the best: Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave' (Philippe Antonello/Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly - “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba - “WICKED”

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas - “EMILIA PÉREZ”

MIKEY MADISON / Ani - “ANORA”

DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth - “THE SUBSTANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero - “WICKED”

YURA BORISOV / Igor - “ANORA”

KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan - “A REAL PAIN”

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger - “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn - “THE APPRENTICE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande is nominated for her outstanding turn in ‘Wicked'
Ariana Grande is nominated for her outstanding turn in ‘Wicked' (Universal)

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez - “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette - “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece - “THE PIANO LESSON”

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda - “WICKED”

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita - “EMILIA PÉREZ”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez - “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb - “THE PENGUIN”

RICHARD GADD / Donny - “BABY REINDEER”

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke - “DISCLAIMER”

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley - “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jodie Foster secured a nod for her ‘True Detective’ role
Jodie Foster secured a nod for her ‘True Detective’ role (AP)

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson - “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft - “DISCLAIMER”

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland - “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

JESSICA GUNNING / Martha - “BABY REINDEER”

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone - “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige - “SHŌGUN”

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase - “THE OLD MAN”

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb - “SLOW HORSES”

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal - “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga - “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock - “MATLOCK”

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington - “BRIDGERTON”

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn - “THE DIPLOMAT”

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler - “THE DIPLOMAT”

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko - “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov - “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk - “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

HARRISON FORD / Paul - “SHRINKING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam - “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto - “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne - “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues - “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina - “THE BEAR”

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu - “THE BEAR”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

‘Slow Horses’ cast earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble
‘Slow Horses’ cast earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Alamy)

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

SHŌGUN

SLOW HORSES

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

SHRINKING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN

