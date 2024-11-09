The special meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Festival of Remembrance outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kate Middleton stepped out in a meaningful ensemble for the Festival of Remembrance, her first big public event since undergoing chemotherapy.

To honor the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales attended the annual Royal British Legion gathering alongside Prince William and King Charles on November 9.

She donned an all-black look for the special occasion, complete with a buttoned, long-sleeve dress, sheer black tights, and a matching quilted clutch. Kate respectfully accessorized with the dangling Collingwood pearl earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate added to the otherwise plain base with a delicate pearl necklace by Monica Vinader and her sapphire engagement ring which also came from Princess Diana’s collection. To complete the outfit, she fastened her Fleet Air Arm brooch next to a vibrant poppy flower on her dress lapel.

The red poppy pins are a tradition ahead of Veteran’s Day on November 11, otherwise known as Remembrance Day or Armistice Day. The poppy flower is a symbol used to show respect for the lives of fallen soldiers who died in battle. Royal family members and members of the public wear a red poppy because that’s the flower used to commemorate the military personnel in British and Commonwealth countries. It derives from the poppy fields in northern France and Belgium where some of the most costly battles of the First World War took place. Sales of the poppies benefit veterans’ organizations.

open image in gallery Kate Middleton wore an all-black dress with a red poppy pin on her lapel ( Getty Images )

While Kate has typically donned a similar outfit for the service in years past, this year’s outing proved to be even more important as it was her first since chemotherapy and as the new Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm. Last year, in 2023, the mother took over the role, succeeding Prince Andrew, after King Charles appointed her.

Back in September, Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy and will soon be returning to her royal duties. The family posted a heartwarming video with her health update, in which Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she continued. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” she finished. “Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024. In the months that followed, she kept out of the public eye, forgoing her royal duties to take care of her health and spend quality time with her family and children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.