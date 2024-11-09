William to carry out duties with ‘smaller r in the royal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Prince of Wales has defined his role as heir to the throne, saying he wants to carry out his duties with a “smaller r in the royal”.

William spelled out his philosophy at the end of a major visit to South Africa where he mixed the informal with traditional elements of the monarchy, and said he was trying to do things “differently” and wanted to be a prince for his “generation”.

The future king said what mattered to him was “impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people” and stressed “empathy” was also important “because I really care about what I do”.

He said he hoped to carry out overseas tours with the Princess of Wales, who this autumn returned to royal duties after completing a course of cancer treatment.

His comments were made in an interview with British press at the end of a four-day visit to Cape Town, which concluded on Thursday, where the prince staged his Earthshot Prize environmental awards.

Asked about a modern approach to the monarchy he appeared to be adopting, William replied: “It’s hard to describe what that is all about, but I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation.

“And to give you more (of) an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal, if you like, that’s maybe a better way of saying it.”

During his time in Cape Town, William performed the statesman-like duty of sitting down for talks with South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, but also dressed casually and took part in informal events.

The projects he is pursuing, attempting to find solutions to homelessness and major environmental issues, are contemporary issues growing in prominence that are likely to resonate with a younger generation.

William explained his aims: “So it’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people.

“And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives.

“And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

“So that’s what I’m trying to bring, that’s what Catherine is trying to bring as well.”

William has described the past year that saw his wife and father the King being treated for cancer as “brutal”.

During the interview William spoke candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, describing 2024 as “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.

But he sounded optimistic about possible joint overseas engagements with his wife: “I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up.”

The last foreign trip the couple made together was when Kate joined her husband in Boston, US for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in 2022.