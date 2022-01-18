The Kardashians’ luxurious Easter baskets include a $900 designer purse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least one member of the Kardashian family appeared to be treated to an unreleased designer item in their Easter basket this year.

Khloé Kardashian gathered her family for an Easter egg hunt to commemorate the holiday on Sunday, sharing fun images throughout the day. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also shared the festivities via Instagram, including glimpses of the expensive-looking baskets that were put together.

From packets of pastel-colored marshmallow Peeps to pairs of sneakers, a basket shared by Kylie was filled with a mix of gifts, but one item stood out the most: a yet-to-be-released Louis Vuitton x Murakami pouch.

Listed only as “coming soon” on the Louis Vuitton website, the cosmetic bag retails for $845 plus tax. It’s not clear who, if anyone else, received the unreleased designer item, nor how many Easter baskets were prepared and gifted.

Kylie’s pictures featured the lush item wrapped in plastic flanked by bags of popcorn from Khloé’s snack brand, Khloud, which is set to release April 29.

Other moments from the day were published online by Khloé and Kim Kardashian, such as videos of their children searching the yard for Easter eggs with tiny unicorn figurines inside.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner reveals the contents of an Easter basket, including an unreleased $845 Louis Vuitton x Murakami pouch ( Instagram/Kylie Jenner )

Khloé shares two toddlers — True, 7, and Tatum, 2 — with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, while Skims founder Kim has four children — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kylie has two kids — Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3 — with her former boyfriend, Travis Scott.

open image in gallery Khloé Kardashian shares a picture of their family's Easter tablescape ( Instagram/Khloé Kardashian )

It’s not clear whether Kourtney and her children — Mason Disick, 15, Penelope Disick, 12, Reign Disick, 10, and Rocky Barker, 15 months — were in attendance. However, based on her Instagram story yesterday, it looks like she and her husband Travis Barker spent the holiday on the beach somewhere.

The Kardashian Easter celebration comes just weeks after multiple reports alleged Kim is ready to seek sole custody of her kids due to her ex-husband’s recent erratic behavior.

In late March, the 44-year-old mom reportedly called an emergency custody meeting after finding out influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate would be with North during her visit with West, who goes by “Ye” now.

According to TMZ, Kim ended North’s visit when security guards told her the Tate brothers, who just recently returned to the U.S. after facing human trafficking and other charges in Romania, were planning to accompany her daughter and West.

A few days later, Kim and West met alongside their respective attorneys and a mediator.

Citing sources, Page Six claimed Kim is considering filing full custody of their four children amid worries West is “sinking further down.”