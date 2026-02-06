Kaley Cuoco wades in on Ashley Tisdale’s toxic mom group drama: ‘Just leave, baby’
Tisdale went viral last month after publishing an essay in ‘The Cut’ about her decision to leave her mom group
Kaley Cuoco has shared her thoughts on Ashley Tisdale French’s viral essay published in The Cut last year, where she opened up about her former celebrity mom group, whom she called “toxic.”
Since the essay’s release, several celebrity mothers — including some reportedly involved in the group — have weighed in. Cuoco was recently asked by a fan where she stands on the issue as a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shares with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.
“I mean, if you don’t like being part of a group, just leave, baby,” she said during a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
“Right?” Cohen replied.
“I don’t think we have to talk about it,” The Big Bang Theory alum continued as Cohen interjected, “Like, write an essay about it.”
“You don’t have to do that,” Cuoco added. “Just leave … find a new group.”
The actor’s comments come after Tisdale detailed “mean girl behavior” in the mom group she was involved in, in Los Angeles. While Tisdale has not named the participants in the group, she was previously photographed in a group with celebrity moms, including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.
In the essay, Tisdale — who shares two children with music composer Christopher French — wrote that she felt as though she had “found a village” in her mom group after the birth of her daughter Jupiter, in 2021.
But Tisdale claimed the dynamic took a turn for the worse when she was “frozen out of the group” and “excluded” before she noticed their supposed high school-style behavior. She wrote: “I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story.”
Last month, Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, came to his wife’s defense by posting a fake magazine cover of himself, with the headline: “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”
He added in a sarcastic caption: “Read my new interview with @thecut.”
However, a representative for Tisdale told TMZ on January 5 that her essay was not about her friendship with Moore, Duff and Trainor, claiming she aimed to highlight issues mothers face based on her personal experience with a different group of friends.
