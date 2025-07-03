Fourth of July 2025: Where to score the best deals and free food
The Fourth of July has arrived and will be filled with barbecues, fireworks, and good deals.
Also known as Independence Day, the federal holiday dates back to 1776 to commemorate the anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence, which established the U.S. as a sovereign nation, declaring its independence from Great Britain.
Although the day is normally celebrated with charcoal-grilled cheeseburgers and homemade potato salad, here are the deals to take advantage of if you’re in the mood for takeout instead.
Krispy Kreme
To celebrate Independence Day, the donut chain will be giving away one free glazed donut to any customers wearing the colors of the American flag (red, white, and blue).
Buffalo Wild Wings
The restaurant chain is currently offering bottomless appetizers for $9.99 for a limited time, which perfectly lines up with the Fourth of July. The appetizers include choice of chips and salsa, hatch queso, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and fried pickles.
Burger King
The fast food restaurant chain will be doing a buy-one Whopper, get one free deal through DoorDash from July 3 through 9, in addition to giving away a free Whopper with any $1 purchase from July 4 through 25.
Jimmy John’s
The sandwich chain will be offering a BOGO deal from July 3 through 6, where rewards members can buy one a la carte Chicken Caesar, Kickin’ Ranch Chicken, or Tuscan Italian Wrap and get one a la carte Chicken Bacon Ranch, Ultimate Italian, or Roast Beef Cheddar Toasted Sandwich for free.
Sonic
On the Fourth of July, Sonic will be giving away free small shakes with any purchase.
7-Eleven
The convenience store is celebrating Independence Day by offering its customers BOGO burritos from July 4 through 6 at Laredo Taco Company restaurants.
Carvel
From July 4 through 6, score a free Mighty Dynamite Dinosaur Cookie topping on any soft serve or scooped ice cream in a cone or cup.
Red Robin
If ordering through the burger chain’s app or website, customers can use the promotional code 20JULY to get 20% off orders of $30 or more from July 4 through 6.
Fazoli's
The Italian restaurant chain will be offering a Fresh-Tossed Family Meal for $15.99 when using the promotional code Fireworks25, in addition to a BOGO Fettuccine Alfredo if customers use the code BOGOJULY25 between July 3 and 7.
