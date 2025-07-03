Fourth of July 2025: Where to score the best deals and free food

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Fourth of July has arrived and will be filled with barbecues, fireworks, and good deals.

Also known as Independence Day, the federal holiday dates back to 1776 to commemorate the anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence, which established the U.S. as a sovereign nation, declaring its independence from Great Britain.

Although the day is normally celebrated with charcoal-grilled cheeseburgers and homemade potato salad, here are the deals to take advantage of if you’re in the mood for takeout instead.

Krispy Kreme

To celebrate Independence Day, the donut chain will be giving away one free glazed donut to any customers wearing the colors of the American flag (red, white, and blue).

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free glazed donut to customers who are wearing the colors of the American flag ( Getty Images )

Buffalo Wild Wings

The restaurant chain is currently offering bottomless appetizers for $9.99 for a limited time, which perfectly lines up with the Fourth of July. The appetizers include choice of chips and salsa, hatch queso, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and fried pickles.

Burger King

The fast food restaurant chain will be doing a buy-one Whopper, get one free deal through DoorDash from July 3 through 9, in addition to giving away a free Whopper with any $1 purchase from July 4 through 25.

Jimmy John’s

The sandwich chain will be offering a BOGO deal from July 3 through 6, where rewards members can buy one a la carte Chicken Caesar, Kickin’ Ranch Chicken, or Tuscan Italian Wrap and get one a la carte Chicken Bacon Ranch, Ultimate Italian, or Roast Beef Cheddar Toasted Sandwich for free.

Sonic

On the Fourth of July, Sonic will be giving away free small shakes with any purchase.

7-Eleven

The convenience store is celebrating Independence Day by offering its customers BOGO burritos from July 4 through 6 at Laredo Taco Company restaurants.

Carvel

From July 4 through 6, score a free Mighty Dynamite Dinosaur Cookie topping on any soft serve or scooped ice cream in a cone or cup.

Red Robin

If ordering through the burger chain’s app or website, customers can use the promotional code 20JULY to get 20% off orders of $30 or more from July 4 through 6.

Fazoli's

The Italian restaurant chain will be offering a Fresh-Tossed Family Meal for $15.99 when using the promotional code Fireworks25, in addition to a BOGO Fettuccine Alfredo if customers use the code BOGOJULY25 between July 3 and 7.