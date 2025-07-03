Fourth of July 2025: What stores are open and closed?
One popular retailer won’t be open at all on July 4
Americans are gearing up for one of the biggest holidays in the U.S., the Fourth of July.
Also known as Independence Day, the holiday celebrates the Second Continental Congress’s unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which occurred on July 4, 1776. The document also marked the establishment of the United States as a sovereign nation, declaring its independence from Great Britain.
The Fourth of July is considered a federal holiday in the U.S., meaning all banks will be closed. However, online banking and ATMs will be accessible. The stock market and the United States Postal Service will also be shut for the day.
Many Americans have the day off from work and will flock to beaches and lakes, with plans to spend the day in the sun and see fireworks at night. However, we should all be planning for our annual Fourth of July barbecues accordingly, since some grocery stores and retailers won’t be open at all on the holiday.
Here’s what stores are open and closed on July 4 this year.
Costco
According to Costco’s website, all stores are closed on the Fourth of July. Locations will reopen Saturday during normal business hours.
Target
Target will be open on July 4, with most stores operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, hours can vary depending on which location you visit.
Aldi
Aldi will be open on the Fourth of July, but with limited hours of operation, according to the company’s website. Many stores are only open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you can find hours on Aldi’s store locator.
Walmart
Walmart stores will be open, but specific hours depend on the location.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s will be open, but with limited hours. According to its website, stores will only be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July this year.
Kroger
Kroger will be open during its normal hours on the Fourth of July.
Starbucks
Starbucks will be open, but some stores will be operating with reduced hours.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts is also operating during normal business hours.
Walgreens
Walgreens stores will be open during their usual hours on July 4. However, some locations will not have their pharmacies open.
Chipotle
Although Chipotle will be open on the holiday, most stores will be closed by 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the brand told Today.
Taco Bell
The beloved fast-food chain will be open on July 4. Many stores across the U.S. are known for being open late or for 24 hours. However, specific hours vary for each store.
Applebee’s
The sit-down restaurant will be open on July 4 and operating during its usual business hours.
McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King,
Most McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King stores will be open, with hours depending on the location of each restaurant.
