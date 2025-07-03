Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans are gearing up for one of the biggest holidays in the U.S., the Fourth of July.

Also known as Independence Day, the holiday celebrates the Second Continental Congress’s unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which occurred on July 4, 1776. The document also marked the establishment of the United States as a sovereign nation, declaring its independence from Great Britain.

The Fourth of July is considered a federal holiday in the U.S., meaning all banks will be closed. However, online banking and ATMs will be accessible. The stock market and the United States Postal Service will also be shut for the day.

Many Americans have the day off from work and will flock to beaches and lakes, with plans to spend the day in the sun and see fireworks at night. However, we should all be planning for our annual Fourth of July barbecues accordingly, since some grocery stores and retailers won’t be open at all on the holiday.

Here’s what stores are open and closed on July 4 this year.

open image in gallery Most retailers are open on July 4 with limited hours ( iStock )

Costco

According to Costco’s website, all stores are closed on the Fourth of July. Locations will reopen Saturday during normal business hours.

open image in gallery Costco will be closed on the federal holiday ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Target

Target will be open on July 4, with most stores operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, hours can vary depending on which location you visit.

Aldi

Aldi will be open on the Fourth of July, but with limited hours of operation, according to the company’s website. Many stores are only open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you can find hours on Aldi’s store locator.

Walmart

Walmart stores will be open, but specific hours depend on the location.

Trader Joe’s

open image in gallery Trader Joe’s will be closing early on July 4 ( Getty )

Trader Joe’s will be open, but with limited hours. According to its website, stores will only be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July this year.

Kroger

Kroger will be open during its normal hours on the Fourth of July.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open, but some stores will be operating with reduced hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is also operating during normal business hours.

Walgreens

open image in gallery Walgreens will be open, with some phramacies inside the stores expected to be closed ( Getty Images )

Walgreens stores will be open during their usual hours on July 4. However, some locations will not have their pharmacies open.

Chipotle

Although Chipotle will be open on the holiday, most stores will be closed by 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the brand told Today.

Taco Bell

The beloved fast-food chain will be open on July 4. Many stores across the U.S. are known for being open late or for 24 hours. However, specific hours vary for each store.

Applebee’s

The sit-down restaurant will be open on July 4 and operating during its usual business hours.

McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King,

Most McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King stores will be open, with hours depending on the location of each restaurant.