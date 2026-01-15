The sweet message Josh Allen gave his Bills teammates before playoff comeback
Allen and the Bills will be playing against the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this week
Josh Allen was able to hype up his teammates enough to motivate them to bring home a wildcard-playoff win.
Last week, the Allen and the Buffalo Bills took on the Jacksonville Jaguars with a narrow win of 27-24. After a slow first half of the game for the Bills’ offense, the team was down four points with only four minutes left in the final quarter. However, Allen was able to create a spark in the team for the last few drives.
“I love you all. I got you; you got me,” he told them.
During the next drive, the Bills were able to advance down the field before they faced a fourth-and-one at the Jaguars’ 11-yard line. Allen was able to make his way to the endzone for a 10-yard quarterback sneak, which was ruled short before he tried the play a second time, where he scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, making the score 27-24.
The team’s win marked the first time since the 1992 postseason that the Bills won an away playoff game. “It trickles down from him, the team's toughness,” the Bills head coach Sean McDermott said about Allen after the game. “When your quarterback's that type of warrior, that type of competitor, it's just, like I said, from a leadership standpoint, it just goes through the whole team.”
“It just means we get another game,” Allen reflected on the team’s win. “We've got to go find a way to put our best foot forward this week in practice, put together a good game plan, and go out there to execute again next Saturday or Sunday again, whenever we play.”
In the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bills will be taking on the number one-seeded AFC team, the Denver Broncos.
Despite the milestone win, Allen’s wife, actor Hailee Steinfeld, did not attend the game due to her appearance at the Golden Globes to represent the movie Sinners, which she starred in alongside Michael B. Jordan. The film went on to win two of its seven nominations, taking home the trophies for Best Original Score and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Steinfeld — wearing a sparkly coral pink gown accented by matching nails, a chunky necklace, and her hair in soft waves — also presented the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television alongside Ayo Edebiri.
To cheer on his wife from afar, Allen posted a photo on his Instagram Story of his wife cradling her baby bump on the award show’s red carpet, adding drooling face and heart eyes emojis.
