Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter is out for up to six months following surgery to repair the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.

Hunter, who also plays cornerback, had the operation in Dallas on Tuesday and surgeons found no additional damage, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hunter missed the past two games and is on injured reserve.

The team timeline for Hunter, the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL Draft, to return to football activities is approximately six months.

Hunter, 22, was injured Oct. 30 while participating in defensive drills in practice.

open image in gallery Trevor Lawrence #16 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warm up in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida ( Mike Carlson/Getty Images )

“Earlier today, WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee,” the NFL team wrote. “Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee. Hunter will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities.”

Hunter had 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown and played more than two-thirds of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star at Colorado spent less time on defense in practice and in games, where he logged time on about 36 percent of Jacksonville's total defensive snaps.

To change draft positions from No. 5 to No. 2 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Jaguars parted with the 36th pick in the 2025 draft -- which Cleveland used to select Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins -- and their 2026 first-round pick.

Hunter said in April that he wouldn't feel added pressure to produce because of the assets the Jaguars used to bring him to Jacksonville.

"There's no pressure," Hunter said. "There's no pressure for me. I just have to go out there and do my job, be Travis Hunter. They did everything they could to come get me. Now, I have to do everything I could to help win and help the organization uplift them."

Since Hunter's injury, Parker Washington has emerged as a go-to threat for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Washington has 28 receptions for 330 yards and two TDs and has been targeted 26 times over the past three games.

Brian Thomas Jr. leads the team with 30 receptions but was inactive last week against the Texans. Thomas has a high-ankle sprain that could impact his availability for multiple games.

The Jaguars traded for Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers last week. Meyers played in Week 10 and caught three passes for 41 yards.