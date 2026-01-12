Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Josh Allen wasn’t able to be his wife Hailee Steinfeld’s plus-one at the Golden Globes, he still made sure to cheer her on.

Hours after the Buffalo Bills quarterback and 2024 NFL MVP won his playoff game, he shared a photo to his Instagram Story of his wife cradling her baby bump on the award show’s red carpet, adding drooling face and heart eyes emojis.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actor attended the Globes to represent the movie Sinners, which she starred in alongside Michael B. Jordan. The film went on to win two of its seven nominations, taking home the trophies for Best Original Score and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Steinfeld — wearing a sparkly coral pink gown accented by matching nails, a chunky necklace, and her hair in soft waves — also presented the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television alongside Ayo Edebiri.

While the Dickinson alum was preparing for the award show, Allen was busy leading his team to victory in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

open image in gallery Josh Allen gushed over his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, sharing a photo of her walking the Golden Globes red carpet with a drooling emoji ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Prior to the Globes, Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a wildcard playoff win Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars ( Getty Images )

Following a heated fourth quarter and final lead change, the Bills won the game with a final score of 27-24 on a last-minute interception. The team will next be taking on the number one-seeded AFC team, the Denver Broncos, January 17.

The couple’s separation for the milestone events in their respective careers comes one month after announcing they were expecting their first child together. Steinfeld broke the news in a Substack post, including her pregnancy as part of a list of her favorite moments of the year.

At the end of the roundup was a video of the couple holding hands next to a tiny snowman. Steinfeld was seen wearing a sweater that read “mother,” and Allen kneeled to kiss her baby bump.

The same video was also shared in a joint Instagram post.

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot in May 2025 in a private ceremony in California. Photos of the day obtained by People revealed Steinfeld in a strapless white gown, complete with long gloves and a simple veil. Her hair was tied back in a classic updo. Allen wore a sharp black tux.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, shortly after rumors surfaced of Allen’s split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.

In October 2023, the pair made their first public appearance at an NHL season opener in Buffalo. That same month, Steinfeld was seen bonding with Allen’s mother during a shopping trip to a local store.

By July 2024, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with a romantic snap in Paris, embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower.