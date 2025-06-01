Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld marries Bills QB Josh Allen in California ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld has married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a California ceremony.

Both California natives, the couple tied the knot in their home state May 31, according to multiple media reports.

Photos of the day obtained byPeople revealed Steinfeld, 28, in a strapless white gown complete with long gloves and a simple veil. Her hair was tied back in a classic updo. Allen, 29, wore a simple black tux.

The timing and location of the wedding were closely guarded secrets, though Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins let the cat out of the bag in March by revealing the date as May 31. He later backtracked, saying he didn’t know anything.

Allen and Steinfeld were first romantically linked in 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2024. Allen proposed on a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Steinfeld has since been seen attending Bills home games, while Allen has appeared by her side at film premieres.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have tied the knot ( Getty )

The couple was inseparable at the NFL Awards ceremony in February, when Allen credited Steinfeld upon accepting the league’s MVP honor.

“You've been my rock, my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you,” Allen said to Steinfeld in his speech.

Weeks later, Allen followed suit in being spotted with Steinfeld arriving for an after-party following the Sinners premiere.

Steinfeld began her acting career at the age of 10, and earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Mattie Ross in the Coen brothers’ 2010 remake of True Grit. Most recently seen in the hit film Sinners, Steinfeld’s other credits include the films Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3, The Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee, and the TV series Dickinson.

Allen is entering his eighth NFL season. In March, he signed a contract extension worth $330 million.

Despite the pending wedding, Allen was present for the start of the Bills voluntary series of spring practices, which opened on Tuesday. The Bills return to practice on Monday, though Allen isn’t scheduled to address the media until the organization open their mandatory sessions on June 10.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press