JoJo Siwa is making a surprising ask of certain fans attending her upcoming concerts.

The “Karma” singer announced her North American tour on Monday, revealing in an interview with Access Hollywood details about the “Dream Guest VIP” package.

Tickets that fall under this package will cost fans over $900 compared to the $400 price of the “Ultimate VIP” package or the $200+ “VIP Meet & Greet” package.

Siwa told Access Hollywood she wanted to change what fans normally view a “VIP experience” to be. “You are actually going to get to come during while we’re loading in the show, and you’re gonna get to kind of help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me,” she said.

The Dance Moms alum’s website, jojosiwalive.com, further provided details about what fans can expect from the package including helping Siwa with her song selection before the show and an “exclusive invitation” to her soundcheck, in addition to watching the concert from a designated “audience area of your choice.”

However, people quickly pointed out the fact that they would be working for Siwa and paying for it. “She’s touring small theaters, what is there to set up?” one X user pointed out.

Siwa’s tour is scheduled to begin on July 10 in Houston, Texas ( Getty Images )

Another social media poster agreed, writing, “So you basically pay to work?”

“If I'm helping you set up then I should be getting in for free Lmaoo!!!” a third person wrote.

The tour is scheduled to begin on July 10 at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas. She will also be performing in Orlando, Nashville, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles before her last show on August 9 in Anaheim, California.

The concert tickets and various VIP packages are going on sale on March 29.

Siwa previously talked about the possibility of performing at Eurovision this year — a move that would now conflict with the tour. She claimed in September 2024 that she was in talks to potentially represent Poland at the 2025 Song Contest.

At the time, she shared a series of TikTok videos while traveling to Poland, where she says her single “Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today” had been “blowing up.”

“Funnily enough I actually happen to be Polish,” she revealed in one TikTok where she was preparing to catch her flight.

“That’s a massive part of my family, part of my ancestry. So I’ve been able to have a lot of fun with this.”

Siwa said she was “stoked” to be going to Poland without any “true obligations,” while teasing that she would need to return in the near future for work.

“Somebody asked if I was gonna do it on Eurovision because [the song] was going viral in Poland. I initially jokingly replied to the comment saying ‘Yes,’ but now it’s actually become a real conversation,” she said. But the Polish Eurovision team denied being in talks with Siwa.