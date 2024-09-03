JoJo Siwa says she wants to represent Poland at Eurovision

Support truly

JoJo Siwa has claimed that she is in talks to potentially represent Poland at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

The former Dance Moms star and pop singer, 21, has shared a series of TikToks while travelling to Poland, where she says her recent single “Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today” has been “blowing up”.

“Funnily enough I actually happen to be Polish,” she revealed in one TikTok where she is preparing to leave to catch her flight.

“That’s a massive part of my family, part of my ancestry. So I’ve been able to have a lot of fun with this.”

Siwa said she was “stoked” to be going to Poland without any “true obligations”, while teasing that she will need to return in the near future for work.

“Somebody asked if I was gonna do it on Eurovision because [the song] was going viral in Poland. I initially jokingly replied to the comment saying ‘Yes’, but now it’s actually become a real conversation,” she said.

Pride Month Photo Gallery ( 2024 Invision )

“Eurovision’s into it,” she continued. “We’re talking with the people in Poland because each country essentially decides who goes to Eurovision to represent that country.

“We have been talking with everybody, obviously there’s a lot that goes into it, there’s a lot of logistics.”

The Independent has contacted Eurovision for comment.

Siwa warned her fans that current commitments to a project set to happen around the same time as Eurovision, in May, might put a spanner in the works.

“I might be able to make both work if Poland wants me to do it. If Poland wants me to represent, I will be there. I will make it happen, 1000 per cent,” she said.

She concluded by revealing she’d come up with an idea for a song that she “100 per cent” would perform at the contest: “I can’t wait.”

Poland typically requires its Eurovision entries to have Polish citizenship in order to join the competition. It selected its 2024 delegate, singer Luna, internally after controversy surrounding voting process the 2023 final.

Sweden’s contestant Luna (right) during a dress rehearsal at Eurovision 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Eurovision will take place next year in Basel, Switzerland, with the semi-finals scheduled to take place 13 and 15 May, and the grand final on 17 May.

Delegates for each country are typically announced in the early months of the new year. A list of participating countries for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be announced later this year.

Switzerland hosted and won the first edition of the competition in Lugano, back in 1956. The Swiss won again in 1988 during Dublin’s hosting of the Contest, before Nemo’s win earlier this year.

The 2024 contest took place under a cloud of controversy due to Israel’s participation, despite a number of former contestants and industry professionals calling for the country to be disqualified amid its war on Gaza.

Others called for a boycott, while the country’s act Eden Golan was overwhelmed with boos during her performance in the grand final.

Netherlands contestant Joost Klein was also disqualified from the contest following an “incident” backstage.