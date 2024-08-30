Eurovision Song Contest 2025 announces host city in Switzerland

Support truly

Eurovision organisers have announced that the Swiss city of Basel has been selected as host city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The news comes after Switzerland’s Nemo was crowned the winner of the 2024 contest with their song “The Code”, meaning their country would become hosts for next year’s competition.

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union said that the contest would be held in the German speaking part of Switzerland for the first time, after previously being hosted in Lugano in 1956 and Lausanne in 1989.

Basel was chosen following a competitive city bid process that examines facilities at the venue, local infrastructure and the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists from around the world, amongst other criteria, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

Four cities were in the running to host, including Basel, Bern, Geneva and Zurich. After tight competition, a selection panel narrowed the choice down to Geneva and Basel, before the latter eventually won out. It will mark the sixth consecutive time that the competition has not been hosted in a capital city.

The venue for the semi-finals and the grand final will be St Jakobshalle. The first and second semi-final will take place on 13 and 15 May, respectively, while the grand final will be on 17 May. Six further dress rehearsals will take place that same week.

A list of participating countries for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be announced later this year.

Switzerland hosted and won the first edition of the competition in Lugano, back in 1956. The Swiss won again in 1988 during Dublin’s hosting of the Contest, before Nemo’s win earlier this year.

Nemo of Switzerland, who won with the song The Code (AP) ( AP )

The 2024 competition unfolded under a cloud of controversy due to Israel’s participation, with many music industry professionals across Europe calling for the country to be disqualified following its military action in Gaza. Others called for a boycott, while the country’s act Eden Golan was overwhelmed with boos during her performance in the grand final.

Netherlands contestant Joost Klein was also disqualified from the Contest following an “incident” backstage.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “The EBU is thrilled that Basel has been selected as the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The Contest was born in Switzerland in Lugano back in 1956 and it’s great to be bringing it back to its birthplace almost 70 years later.”

“Basel’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe makes it the ideal setting for an event that celebrates the power of music to connect people across borders.

“With its unique blend of tradition and innovation, Basel reflects the spirit of the Eurovision Song Contest. The city’s exceptional St. Jakobshalle venue and outstanding hospitality will ensure a memorable experience for delegations, artists and fans alike.

Basel will host the 69th Eurovision Song Contest ( Getty Images )

“Following Contests in the Italian and French speaking parts of the country in 1956 and 1989 we’re also excited to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to German Switzerland for the very first time.

“Together with Host Broadcaster SRG SSR and the city of Basel we will create a spectacular celebration of music on the banks of the River Rhine that resonates far beyond the stage.”