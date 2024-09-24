Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



JoJo Siwa recently appeared on the cover of Ladygunn magazine, leaving many fans confused by her outfit.

The “Karma” singer was tagged in the publication’s Instagram post featuring her dressed in an all-gold sequinned outfit, including a chest plate and a jock strap as she showed off her arm muscles.

“No hate, I’m honestly just confused,” one comment read.

“Everything I learn about Jojo Siwa has been against my will,” one person on X joked.

“She’s so interesting,” wrote a third.

“Who is her demographic now,” a fourth asked.

Siwa first found fame in the mid-2010s while appearing on Dance Moms as a young teen alongside her mother, Jessalynn Sita. In 2017, Siwa signed to Nickelodeon and acted in various shows and films on the kids’ network before rebranding herself this year as an “edgy” pop star with the release of her first single, “Karma.”

“Her managers are making a clown out of her I actually feel bad for her. She’s so young. I really hope she realizes how all of this looks and she fixes it before it’s way too late they are ruining her career,” a more critical commenter wrote.

However, others viewed the outfit as a symbol of her rebrand.

“How about anyone can wear anything they f***ing want,” one comment read. “How about that? clothes have no gender. All of these comments prove how controlled people are by gender norms. This has to be that and that has to be this. You can’t wear that because whine, whine, whine….”

open image in gallery Siwa previously received critism for her outfit at the iHeart Radio Music Awards ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

“JoJo is a genius. An icon. A legend. And will be forever on your mind,” another person wrote. “Y’all love to hate her, but here you are, literally SUPPORTING her with your hate. Good or bad attention or opinion, she’s still raking in the dough...so who’s REALLY the clown here? Get it JoJo! You’re dope AF!”

This isn’t the first time Siwa sparked backlash over her outfit. Earlier this year, she attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards in the same outfit she wore in her “Karma” music video, which many fans thought she stole from KISS’s iconic black-and-white full-face makeup.

The band’s Gene Simmons told TMZ at the time that he liked the outfit and anyone who didn’t was likely “jealous” of Siwa.

“Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool,” the rocker told the outlet.

In an interview with E! News at the awards show, Siwa admitted that the judgment was likely only coming from people who are “scared of change.”

“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” she told the outlet on the red carpet. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”