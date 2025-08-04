Jessie J admitted to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has revealed she has been in hospital with an infection, six weeks after she underwent surgery to treat breast cancer.

The 37-year-old musician shared her early-stage cancer diagnosis in April this year and had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery.

However, in an update to her followers on Sunday morning (3 August) she explained she had fallen ill unexpectedly and had spent time hospitalised in the same ward in which she had recovered just weeks earlier.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” she wrote in a caption, alongside a picture of a cannula inserted into her arm. “Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery,” she said. “Not expected or planned.”

She explained: “I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD. [But] they ran a lot tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.”

The “Bang Bang” singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, said she is still unwell, but has discharged herself from hospital.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” she explained.

open image in gallery Singer had surgery for early-stage breast cancer earlier this year ( Instagram/JessieJ )

“I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may or may not agree with me on this or not, and that's OK. But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery.”

Reflecting on the impact of the recovery process, the musician explained how the illness had impacted her personal life, parenting, and career, in a follow-up post.

open image in gallery ‘Finding it hard to breathe’ said the musician ( Instagram/Jessie J )

“The recovering physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me,” she continued.

“Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am. And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to the point and excited to do it all. But it's life. I know that.

“And don't get me wrong, getting the all clear was an is incredible, but that result didn't speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically.”

In her final post she said the emergency had reminded her to “slow down” in future.