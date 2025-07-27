Jennifer Lopez praised for laughing off epic wardrobe malfunction during concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez has been praised for sensationally styling out a wardrobe malfunction on the Polish leg of her world tour.

The singer and actor was performing in Warsaw on Friday (25 July) when her skirt slipped off her body mid-show, leaving her standing in her underwear.

But despite initially gasping at the malfunction, Lopez quickly took it in her stride, laughing and joking with her dancers and saying to the crowd, “I’m here in my underwear!”

Lopez then waited as one of her dancers re-affixed the tear-off skirt to her body, while her back-up band continued to sing “Happy Birthday” to the star – Lopez turned 56 a day earlier.

Reports from the show suggest that the dancer failed to re-affix the skirt, leading Lopez to throw the garment into the audience.

The incident sparked a wave of support from fans online.

“She’s adorable and handled it like [the] pro that she is,” wrote a Lopez fanpage on Instagram.

Another person wrote: “life is too short, love how she and her staff [and] the crowd handled it.”

Lopez is currently in the midst of her Up All Night tour, which is playing across Asia and Europe. Included in the show’s setlist are many of her biggest hits, including “On the Floor”, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”, “Waiting for Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud”.

The tour will conclude in Sardinia, Italy, on 12 August.

During a stop in Barcelona earlier this month, Lopez joked about her rocky relationship history after spotting a fan carrying a sign that read “J Lo, Marry Me?”

“I think I’m done with that,” Lopez joked in response. “I’ve tried that a few times.”

Jennifer Lopez laughs off a wardrobe malfunction on tour in Poland ( Instagram )

Lopez was married to the waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, the dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, the singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2025.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002, but called off their wedding in early 2004. In 2021 they announced that they had reunited, before marrying a year later. In 2024, the pair announced that they had separated once again.