Jennifer Lawrence reveals key to making her marriage work

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about she makes her relationship with her husband, Cooke Maroney, work.

During Monday’s episode of the Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Silver Linings Playbook actor said her husband — an art gallery director whom she married in October 2019 — is her “opposite.”

“I married somebody who is the opposite of me. Yeah. He is so organized,” she said, adding that he is the “anchor” of their family. “Everything is ordered. Like, I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have my little jobs that I work really hard to do.”

She explained that while she is someone who is not organized and struggles to keep a schedule, she knows how important those qualities are as a parent. Lawrence and Maroney have welcomed two sons together; Cy, born in 2022, and a second unnamed son born in April 2025.

“I get it now, I get it,” The Hunger Games star continued. “[The kids are] on a very strict schedule. You know, it's like breakfast, 7:30.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence said her husband, Cooke Maroney, is her ‘opposite’ ( Getty )

open image in gallery Lawrence and her husband share two sons with their family on a ‘strict schedule’ ( Getty )

Because Lawrence struggles with sticking to her family’s schedules, she and her husband have a pre-established rule.

“We've learned, to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room,” she said.

Lawrence and Maroney began dating in June 2018 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend. The art dealer popped the question in February 2019, and they were married in October that year.

Speaking to E! News in January 2024, the No Hard Feelings actor spoke about the wedding, joking that being a bride was “awful” because of the amount of stress she felt making sure her guests were having fun.

“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” she said. The wedding ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list, including Lawrence’s Silver Linings Playbook co-star, Robert De Niro.

“I’ll never forget – I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They’re like, ‘nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine’,” Lawrence recalled. “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there. Your grandmother almost died.’”

However, the actor was especially concerned about De Niro having a good time during the rehearsal dinner. “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘no, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here’,” Lawrence explained. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘go home.’ And he was nice — he talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘go.’”