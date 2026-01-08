Jennifer Lawrence shares why on-screen sex scenes are ‘easier’ with strangers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence has made a surprising admission about filming on-screen sex scenes, saying she finds it “easier” to shoot them with co-stars she’s never met before.

Speaking Wednesday with Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y, the Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook star revealed that on the first day of her latest film, Die My Love, she and co-star Robert Pattinson had to film a “naked sex tiger” scene, despite being complete strangers in real life.

“It was actually easier that way,” Lawrence clarified, per People magazine, “because Rob and I did not know each other. Which is kind of better, you know?” Explaining her logic, she said that having to share a kiss with a friend, as she did in The Hunger Games with Josh Hutcherson, was “weirder.”

“Imagine it,” she laughed. “So yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable.”

Lawrence, 35, also noted that she typically gets “anxiety” before any movie, so immediately getting all of the awkward scenes out of the way eases her nerves when working with a new partner.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence said that her first day on set of her new film 'Die My Love' included a 'naked tiger' sex scene with her co-star Robert Pattinson ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Lawrence as Grace in Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die My Love’ ( Mubi )

Die My Love, from Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, follows Lawrence’s Grace, a new mother, whose husband, Jackson (Pattinson), helplessly watches her descend into postpartum depression, bordering on psychosis.

It features two main graphic sex scenes, including the “tiger” scene, in which Grace and Jackson are wrestling naked on the floor in an animalistic fashion.

“The day before our first day, Lynne showed Rob and I a scene from If,” Lawrence said in May at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, referring to Lindsay Anderson’s 1968 British classic starring Malcolm McDowell.

“It was these actors, and they’re attacking each other like tigers, and we were like, ‘OK, yeah,’ and she was like, ‘Can you do it naked, yeah?’ [imitating Ramsay’s Scottish accent]. We were like, ‘Oh, OK,’ and that was the first day on set.”

open image in gallery Lawrence and Robert Pattinson had to film the ‘naked sex’ scene on the first day of shooting for ‘Die My Love’ ( Die My Love LLC )

Although Lawrence found the “tiger” scenes “very embarrassing,” she told Horowitz that they weren’t nearly as bad as “interpretive dance lessons.”

“We got to Calgary like three weeks before we started shooting. Rob and I both [are] embarrassed very easily, and that was mortifying. It was, I mean, I’m not...a dancer, Rob’s [the] worst dancer,” she added.

“And, and it was like, now blow like a tree — like it was just so embarrassing. So I think by the time she was like, ‘Yeah, get naked.’ We were just kind of like, ‘Okay, at least it’s not interpretive dance…’”

Lawrence’s raw performance in the psycho-drama is expected to earn her another Oscar nomination at this year’s ceremony. Last month, she landed a Golden Globe nomination for best female actor in a film – drama for her role. However, she missed out on a nomination for the 2026 Actors Awards, formerly the SAG Awards.