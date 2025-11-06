Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash over her comments about not needing an intimacy coordinator on the set of her new film, Die My Love, with “not pervy” co-star Robert Pattinson.

Lawrence, 35, and Pattinson, 39, lead Lynne Ramsay’s critically acclaimed psychodrama about a new mother (Lawrence), whose spiraling mental state leaves her partner (Pattinson) worried and increasingly helpless.

Speaking about the movie on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’s Las Culturistas podcast, the Hunger Games star revealed they didn’t use an intimacy coordinator, despite filming nude sex scenes.

Defined by the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists as “liaisons between actors and production, and movement coaches and/or choreographers on scenes that involve nudity, simulated sex and other hyper-exposed scenes,” intimacy coordinators have become standard on film and TV sets in recent years.

However, according to Lawrence, 35, “We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really.

“I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki Waterhouse,” she explained, recalling, “We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator.

“A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*** them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that,” she added.

Lawrence’s comments have struck a chord with several fans on social media, who feel her remarks rebuff the importance and actual role of intimacy coordinators.

“That is not the point of intimacy coordinators,” one X user argued. “It’s so that every person on set (including behind the camera) feels safe and protected. Seasoned (and new) actors need to stop acting like it’s a badge of honor to not have an intimacy coordinator.”

“Actors stop completely misrepresenting the point of intimacy coordinators,” a second pleaded.

“I find it weird that actors brag about this,” a third added. “The coordinator is there on set for their protection.”

“I didn’t have Jennifer Lawrence acting as clueless as Gwyneth Paltrow about intimacy coordinators on my bingo card, but here we are,” a fourth wrote, referencing Paltrow’s earlier admission that she declined an intimacy coordinator on her latest movie, Marty Supreme, because she felt her performance would’ve been “stifled” by having one.

“Somewhere out there an intimacy coordinator just sighed and said fine guess I’ll go coordinate someone else’s safe feelings today,” another quipped.

The Independent has contacted Lawrence’s representative for comment.

Viewpoints on the necessity of on-set intimacy coordinators have become increasingly divided in recent years.

While several actors, including House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke and Sex Education breakout Aimee Lou Wood, have spoken out in support of intimacy coordinators, others like Paltrow and Lawrence have expressed doubt.

Die My Love premieres in theaters on Friday.