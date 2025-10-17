Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence said she and Robert Pattinson found themselves in a “totally humiliating” moment when filming a dance scene for their new movie.

The two actors star in black comedy-drama Die My Love, from acclaimed Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, who had asked them both to take interpretive dance lessons for the roles.

“Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together,” said Lawrence during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

She admitted that they both found the situation humiliating as they “embarrass quite easily”. However, the embarrassment only escalated during their first day on set.

“Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked,” added Lawrence.

When the other guest on the sofa questioned her about it, she joked: “Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die My Love’ ( Black Label Media )

Elsewhere, the Oscar-winner was asked if she found it strange coming back to acting after a hiatus. “I needed some time out, I worked all through my 20s,” she said.

“I was at peace with the possibility of not being able to get back, but I thought it would be fine.”

Lawrence, who won the best actress Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, plays a woman experiencing postpartum psychosis in the new film, which is released in cinemas on November 7.

Lawrence’s performance drew rave reviews upon its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with Time magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek calling it her career-best work. “It’s the kind of performance you go to the movies for, one that connects so sympathetically with the bare idea of human suffering that it scares you a little,” she wrote.

While discussing the film at Cannes, Lawrence said that she brought her own experiences of “isolating” postpartum to the role. She was in the early stages of pregnancy while shooting the film. Lawrence now has two children, a three-year-old son named Cy and a second child whose name and gender have not been publicly revealed, with her husband, the art dealer Cooke Maroney.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence promoting ‘Die My Love’ at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

Other guests on The Graham Norton Show included Bruce Springsteen and actor Jeremy Allen White, who portrays the US rock star in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, about the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Also interviewed is US actress Tessa Thompson, with Florence Welch performing her new song “Everybody Scream” with her band Florence And The Machine.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday from 10.40pm.