Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mother of two.

The Oscar winner, 34, has reportedly given birth to her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, People reported Tuesday. The two were seen out for a stroll in New York City on Monday, according to the outlet.

Further details about the baby’s date of birth and name haven’t been revealed.

The Independent has reached out to Lawrence’s representatives for comment.

Lawrence debuted her baby bump in October 2024, announcing her pregnancy via Vogue. "Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the outlet’s Instagram caption read.

A source close to Lawrence told People shortly after that the star “loves being a mom.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to son, Cy, in 2022 ( Getty )

“She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will [be] 3 when the new baby arrives."

Lawrence and Maroney, 40, married in October 2019. They also share three-year-old son Cy, born in February 2022.

The couple tend to keep details of their lives private. But Lawrence opened up about motherhood not long after Cy was born.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” Lawrence told Vogue in September 2022. “Like, ’Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love.”

Lawrence went on to reveal Cy was a rainbow baby, born after the star suffered several miscarriages.

