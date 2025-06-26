All the celebrities spotted in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A star-studded guest list of celebrities will descend on Venice for the weekend ahead of the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Oprah Winfrey’s private jet landed at Venice’s Marco Polo airport on Thursday, a day after the bride and groom pulled into the Aman Hotel dock on the Grand Canal, travelling via water taxi with security boats in tow.

A few hours later, they slipped out of the hotel, with Sánchez wearing a sleek black and white striped, one-shoulder gown.

The details of the nuptials have been a tightly kept secret, though the locations now appear to have firmed up, as has the guest list.

open image in gallery Oprah Winfrey prepares to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP/Getty )

At least 200 A-listers from show business, politics and finance are expected to take part in the celebrations.

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children arrived Wednesday.

open image in gallery Tom Brady was spotted departing from Marco Polo Airport ( Reuters )

Other celebrities on the guest list, according to two people close to the wedding who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorised to speak publicly, include:

Katy Perry was also on the guest list; however, she will not attend as she is on tour. It comes amid reports she and Bloom have called off their engagement after nearly nine years together.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner will also be in attendance ( AFP/Getty )

Italian media also reported the arrivals or presence of:

Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller

Tom Brady

The wedding has divided Venice, with some activists protesting it as an exploitation of the city by the billionaire Bezos while ordinary residents suffer from overtourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

Protesters said that their plans to disrupt the arrivals of guests at one of the wedding venues forced organisers to move the event to the more secure Arsenale area beyond Venice’s congested centre.

open image in gallery The bride and groom pulled into the Aman Hotel dock on the Grand Canal on Wednesday ( AP )

The city administration has strongly defended the nuptials as keeping with Venice’s tradition as an open city that for centuries has welcomed popes and emperors and ordinary visitors alike.

“We will always respect the right to speak out, but we reject every form of intolerance and prejudice,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in Thursday’s edition of Italian newspaper Il Foglio Quotidiano.

“No one in Venice can claim the right of deciding who can enter, who can love, who can celebrate.”