Janey Godley is in ‘final beats of her life,’ comedian’s daughter confirms

Comedian Janey Godley is in the “final beats of her life”, her daughter has said.

The Scottish comedian confirmed in September that she had been moved to a hospice and is now receiving end-of-life care after her terminal cancer had spread and caused further complications.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, forcing her to cancel a planned tour of the UK while she received treatment.

Now in a post on the 63-year-old’s X/Twitter account, her daughter, BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ashley Storrie, revealed that Godley had been awarded an honorary degree from the University Of Glasgow.

Storrie said that the honour had brought her mother “so much joy” in her final days.

The post read: “Thank you @UofGlasgow for bestowing upon my mum the honorary degree of doctor of the University of Glasgow.

“This has brought her so much joy in the final beats of her life. Janey is so honoured and I am so immensely proud of her. Congratulations doctor Godley.”

The post was flooded with support, with many extending their love to Godley. The journalist Owen Jones wrote: “She’s an incredible woman who has made us laugh and think, full of so much courage and moral clarity. She is so loved.”

TV chef Nigella Lawson said: “This is heartbreakingly beautiful. All love to you.”

The University of Glasgow also shared the post, writing: “It is an honour to bestow an honorary doctorate on the incredible Dr Godley. We send all our love and support from UofG to Janey and her family.”

Godley has been posting on X regularly since she announced she was receiving end-of-life care after her terminal cancer spread, but appears to have not tweeted for five days before her daughter’s post.

The Scottish comedian, who found fame with her dubbed parodies of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, had been given the all-clear in 2022 after a scan showed “no evidence of disease”.

However, she later announced that another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen but added that she would continue touring.

Announcing that she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice in a video shared on social media, Godley thanked the NHS and those who have cared for her as well as her family, friends and fans for their support.

In the video, she said “the chemo ran out of options” and that she “just couldn’t take any more of it” after the cancer spread.

She went on to say she was “getting to near the end of it” and that “it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people”.

Following her announcement, friends and celebrities replied to Godley’s post supporting her, including Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly and former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In one reply, Lawson said: “Oh Janey, this is heart-breaking. Thank you for all you’ve given the world – and for being you.”

Joly said: “God bless you Janey – you are truly wonderful.”

Janey Godley confirms she's receiving end-of-life care as cancer spreads ( Janey Godley )

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Her daughter has also worked as a stand-up comedian and stars in the BBC Three television series Dinosaur, which she also co-created.

Additional reporting by PA.