Janey Godley cancels tour as she receives treatment for incurable cancer

Janey Godley has cancelled her forthcoming tour as she deals with ongoing treatment for incurable ovarian cancer.

Godley, 63, who was due to begin her UK tour Why Is She Still Here? this autumn, was advised to stop working “for the foreseeable future” because her cancer is spreading.

In a video shared online, the comedian told fans that she has been in hospital for eight days to be treated for sepsis, and told by cancer specialists that she should not return to work.

“The sepsis is under control but the cancer is spreading so they’ve told me not to work,” she said. “I’m really sorry. We sold thousands and thousands of tickets and there’s so many people employed and my poor bloody agent Chris has been magnificent.”

A statement to the PA news agency said: “It is with huge sadness that we must announce the cancellation of Janey Godley’s autumn 2024 tour.

Godley photographed in 2021 ( PA )

“Janey has been living with stage four ovarian cancer for the past few years and the treatment from the wonderful Scottish NHS has kept the disease at bay, but sadly in the last few weeks the cancer has returned and there have been a few added complications.

“Her doctors have now advised her that she must stop work for the foreseeable future.

“Janey is devastated to let down her thousands of loyal fans, and the wonderful venues, she has played many times over the years. She would like to thank everyone for their love and support at this difficult time.”

( Twitter via @JaneyGodley )

Godley, who became a viral hit with her voiceover videos dubbing then-first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s daily Covid briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021. She was given the all-clear in 2022 but announced the following year that the disease had been found in her abdomen. Despite this news, she continued with her tour in February and March 2023.

Godley told ITV’s Lorraine that fellow comedian Jimmy Carr played a key role in convincing her to continue her tour despite her diagnosis.

She said: "I decided to cancel the tour, and my mate Jimmy Carr said, ‘Is your mouth not working?’. I went, ‘Yeah, my mouth works’ and he said, ‘Well get back on tour."’

Godley pictured in 2023 ( PA )

In a video she posted to social media last year, Godley said she had received scan results that showed the treatment she was on was keeping her terminal and incurable ovarian cancer “at bay”.

Earlier in the year, Godley performed dates across the country in towns and cities including Bristol, Epsom, Norwich and Milton Keynes.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley has worked as a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

In 2023, the comedian became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

With additional reporting from PA.