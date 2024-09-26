Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has received an outpouring of love and support after she revealed that she is now receiving end-of-life care after her terminal cancer has spread.

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old stand-up announced that she was cancelling her Why Is She Still Here? UK tour after being advised to stop working “for the foreseeable future”.

In a video shared on social media, Godley confirmed that she is now getting palliative care and will be going into a hospice.

She also thanked the NHS and those who have cared for her as well as her family, friends and fans for their support.

“So I’m now in palliative care and I’m at end-of-life care now in the hospital”, she said in the video.

“The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn’t take any more of it and the cancer has spread. So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it and it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people.”

She also thanked charities who have supported her throughout her health journey.

Many friends and celebrities replied to Godley’s post supporting her, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly and former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon, who Godley famously pastiched in a viral video during the Covid pandemic, wrote: “Sending you so much love, my friend. You are an inspiration.”

TV chef Nigella Lawson said: “Oh Janey, this is heartbreaking. Thank you for all you’ve given the world – and for being you.”

Fellow comedian Dom Joly added: “God bless you Janey – you are truly wonderful.”

Meanwhile, first minister John Swinney tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this news and I wish @JaneyGodley all good wishes.”

Former first minister Humza Yousaf posted: “So sad to hear this news about the big-hearted, kind and, of course, hilarious.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote: “Sending you much love & best wishes always, Janey.”

LBC Radio host James O’Brien said: “Wonderful, wonderful woman. Privilege to know her. As fearless as she is funny, which is really saying something.”

In 2022 the comedian was given the all-clear and said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that a scan showed “no evidence of disease”.

However, she later announced that another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen but added that she would continue touring.

Earlier this month, she cancelled her forthcoming tour this autumn due to her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years and had returned with a few added complications.

In the new video, she added: “It is devastating news to know that I’m facing end-of-life but we all come to an end sometime.

“I want to thank everybody for supporting the family, especially (her daughter) Ashley and my husband.

“The overwhelming support has been amazing, and I don’t know how long I’ve got left before anybody asks. I’m not a TikTok.

“So I just want you to know that I appreciate all the love you’ve gave me and all the support. Cancer affects two in one people, and it’s affected me.”

She wished everyone a lovely Christmas and said she hopes to be here for it but is not certain.

The comedian also sent her “love and support to everybody else out there who’s living with a life-limiting disease”.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

( Getty Images )

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Additional reporting by PA.