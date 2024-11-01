Janelle Monae disturbs fans with deeply accurate ET Halloween costume

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Janelle Monae was unrecognizable in a terrifyingly accurate, slimy-skinned costume just in time for Halloween.

On October 30, the 38-year-old Hidden Figures star immersed herself into the otherworldly character ET from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with a textured suit that fully covered her from head to toe.

Next to an image of her in the realistic, wide-eyed costume, Monae wrote: “You finally came home. Welcome back E.T. Thank you Google Maps.” In the picture, Monae, or rather ET, is seen sitting at a breakfast table with her glowing finger angled up at a hovering croissant.

The performer was entirely hidden inside the freaky foam latex prosthetics, which she also debuted on The Jennifer Hudson Show Halloween special. On sets designed identical to those seen in Spielberg’s movie, Monae waddled, batted her eyelids, and directed her left index finger with “healing powers” around.

Speaking to Vogue, Monae detailed the logistics behind her transformation and why she chose to dress up as the legendary alien that Spielberg described to be “more like a plant or a vegetable.”

The nostalgic character, who lands on Earth and befriends a young boy named Elliot in the original score, has resonated with the “I Like It” artist for years.

open image in gallery Janelle Monae dresses as ET from the 1982 Steven Spielberg film ( @polkurucz/@earlymorningriot )

“ET has lurked in my mind since I was a baby,” she told the outlet. “From Spielberg’s writing to the cinematography, the story of ET and Elliot has touched my heart deeply. This movie always leaves me in tears.”

open image in gallery Monae looks unrecognizable as she poses in the full body prosthetics ( @polkurucz/@earlymorningriot )

open image in gallery The actress recreates scenes and sets from Spielberg’s movie ( @polkurucz/@earlymorningriot )

“Since the movie came out 42 years ago, I thought it could be cool for the world to see what ET has been up to now,” she explained. “What kinda things is ET into now? I thought it would be even cooler if he invaded my world; a day in the life of ET in this timeless space.”

The A-lister tapped Autonomous FX, a special makeup and animatronic company, last year to help execute her vision.

Monae’s rendition of ET sparked a myriad of reactions online, some impressed, some disturbed.

“There’s no way her body is in this costume,” one person argued on TikTok. Another curious viewer asked: “Is she on her knees? Like how is she moving?”

Another admitted: “The nightmare of four years old me.”

“This is highly disturbing,” a second fan confessed, while another agreed: “This is scary. Why would she do this???”

Whether fans like it or not, Monae will be dressing up as ET again for her annual Wondaween celebration held at the Wonderland Arts Society in Los Angeles a – party that continuously rivals Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween event.