A visual history of Heidi Klum’s epic Halloween costumes over the years

Halloween has its traditions, candy, scary movies, pumpkin carving — and the annual spectacle of Heidi Klum's costume.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality is fond of surprising her guests with her elaborate costumes, like in 2022, when she arrived at the event on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

“I just wanted to be something random,” she explained while lying on the floor for maximum worm-like effect. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone being a rain worm before.”

Last year, she enlisted the help of several Cirque du Soleil performers as the tail feathers to her impressive peacock costume.

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2022 ( 2022 Invision )

“A lot of planning goes into it, you know,” Klum said through her peacock beak, with husband Tom Kaulitz next to her, dressed as an egg. “Because first, you have to have an idea.”

At her 2008 party she dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and destruction — complete with multiple arms, dangling heads and a deep coat of blue body paint.

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and time, attends her annual Halloween party at 1Oak on Friday, Oct. 31, 2008 ( 2008 AP )

Klum said she would immediately be planning her look for the following year. “After tonight I’ll be thinking about what I’ll do next year. It’s always got to be different. Completely different,” she said.

Other notable Klum costumes over the years have included a giant Transformer, a clone (complete with several Klum-lookalikes) an elderly version of herself, and an alien experiment gone awry.

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, dressed in an eight-foot-tall "Transformer" costume, arrives to her Halloween Party in New York, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010

The star has also transformed into a terrifying butterfly, an ape, a cat, a crow — and cartoon characters including Jessica Rabbit and Fiona from “Shrek.”

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, dressed as Jessica Rabbit, attends her 16th annual Halloween party, at Lavo on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in New York

Her tip to those still trying to decide what to wear this Halloween? Leave the store-bought masks at home.

Here we have a photo rundown of just some of Klum’s outfits from across the years:

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, third from left, poses with ‘Heidi Clones’ at her 17th Annual Halloween Party at Vandal on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in New York ( 2016 Invision )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, dressed as a cat, poses on the press line at ‘Heidi's Halloween Party’ in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007 ( AP2007 )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, center, in blue, arrives at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 ( 2023 Invision )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, dressed as a crow, arrives at her 10th annual Halloween party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 31 , 2009 ( AP2009 )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum-Halloween-Photo Gallery ( Heidi Klum, dressed as an elderly woman, attends her 14th annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in New York )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, right, dressed as Princess Fiona and Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek arrive at Klum's 19th annual Halloween party at Lavo New York on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

open image in gallery Heidi Klum, left, dressed as an alien, and Tom Kaulitz attend Klum's Halloween party at Cathedrale on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 ( 2019 Invision )

“I personally don’t like it when people hide behind those full masks. I prefer when people get a little bit creative and they play with their face, when they put a lot of makeup on,” model Klum told the AP in 2007. “I always love that the most on me, I really go scary on the face.”