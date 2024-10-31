A visual history of Heidi Klum’s epic Halloween costumes over the years
From a worm to Shrek, via an alien and Kali; the supermodel fails to impress
Halloween has its traditions, candy, scary movies, pumpkin carving — and the annual spectacle of Heidi Klum's costume.
The supermodel-turned-TV personality is fond of surprising her guests with her elaborate costumes, like in 2022, when she arrived at the event on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.
“I just wanted to be something random,” she explained while lying on the floor for maximum worm-like effect. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone being a rain worm before.”
Last year, she enlisted the help of several Cirque du Soleil performers as the tail feathers to her impressive peacock costume.
“A lot of planning goes into it, you know,” Klum said through her peacock beak, with husband Tom Kaulitz next to her, dressed as an egg. “Because first, you have to have an idea.”
At her 2008 party she dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and destruction — complete with multiple arms, dangling heads and a deep coat of blue body paint.
Klum said she would immediately be planning her look for the following year. “After tonight I’ll be thinking about what I’ll do next year. It’s always got to be different. Completely different,” she said.
Other notable Klum costumes over the years have included a giant Transformer, a clone (complete with several Klum-lookalikes) an elderly version of herself, and an alien experiment gone awry.
The star has also transformed into a terrifying butterfly, an ape, a cat, a crow — and cartoon characters including Jessica Rabbit and Fiona from “Shrek.”
Her tip to those still trying to decide what to wear this Halloween? Leave the store-bought masks at home.
Here we have a photo rundown of just some of Klum’s outfits from across the years:
“I personally don’t like it when people hide behind those full masks. I prefer when people get a little bit creative and they play with their face, when they put a lot of makeup on,” model Klum told the AP in 2007. “I always love that the most on me, I really go scary on the face.”