Amelia Dimoldenberg wins Halloween with ‘next level’ Monsters Inc costume

YouTube star and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg has pulled off an incredible Halloween costume, paying homage to a character from the Pixar classic Monsters Inc.

The 30-year-old presenter, best known for her YouTube series which consist of candid and deadpan interviews with major celebrities in a fried chicken shop, including Andrew Garfield and Billie Eilish, has been showered with praise for her outfit.

Dimoldenberg, who has previously dressed as Mr Bean for Halloween, dressed as the supporting character Roz, best known for working as a secretary at the fictional company in 2001 film who is always nagging lead character, Mike Wazowski.

Dimoldenberg’s outfit featured near perfect details that were included in the film, such as her slug-like body, facial wart and a Monsters Inc branded mug, as well as the character’s trademark red cardigan, gravity-defying purple hair and eyelash glasses.

“Roz from Monsters Inc the original office siren,” wrote the presenter in the caption of her Instagram post, where she also acknowledged the many people who helped her create the costume.

Her post has understandably been flooded with praise from people stunned by the costume. Kylie Jenner wrote: “Obsessed.”

Makeup Artist Tami El Sombati said: “DEAD!!!! You win Halloween.”

DJ and TV host Melvin Odoom added: “This is next level!!!”

This isn’t the first time that Dimoldenberg has made headlines in recent months.

After interviewing Andrew Garfield at the 2023 Golden Globes, the two appeared to hit off with each other and were incessantly flirting throughout their brief conversation.

Garfield then appeared on an episode of Chicken Shop Dates earlier this month confirming fans’ suspicions about a potential romance between the pair.

Andrew Garfield tells Amelia Dimoldenberg they 'could have gone on a real date' in flirt-filled episode ( TikTok / Chicken Shop Date )

During their chat, both Garfield and Dimoldenberg went so far as to suggest that they could’ve gone on a real-life date under different circumstances.

“I think that we… there’s something going on,” the 30-year-old presenter told Garfield.

“Do you actually think that or is this for the…” he asked, gesturing to the cameras surrounding them. “If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think this has f***ed up the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe?”

Garfield questioned her further, encouraging Dimoldenberg to “take out all the practicalities and the logic,” before revealing: “I actually believe, maybe, we could have without all of this.”

The Oscar nominee went on to explain how he’s “a very private person,” which influences his behavior in romantic situations.