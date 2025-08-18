19 Kids and Counting star Jana Duggar announces first pregnancy with husband Stephen Wissmann

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

19 Kids and Counting star Jana Duggar is about to have her first child of her own.

On Monday, the oldest daughter in the family of 19 children shared a joint Instagram post alongside her husband, Stephen Wissman. The carousel of images showed the couple hugging each other as Duggar cradled her baby bump.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” they captioned the social media post. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Many people were quick to turn to the comments to congratulate the couple on their soon-to-be new addition to their family.

“Why do I feel like I just found out a good friend is pregnant?” one comment read. “Congratulations! This news made my day.”

Duggar shared in an Instagram post that the baby is due in January 2026 ( Instagram/janamduggar )

Duggar’s family came to fame on the TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting. The series followed her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as their 19 children — all of whom have names that begin with J — and the family’s devout Christian faith.

The show ran from 2008 until its cancellation in 2015, following allegations that Josh Duggar – the eldest son of the Duggar family – molested five girls, including some of his sisters. He is currently in prison after being convicted in 2021 of one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography. He had pleaded not guilty.

Duggar’s pregnancy announcement was made just over one year after Wissman and Duggar got married on August 15, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, in front of 500 guests, according to People.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Duggar told the outlet, two days before the ceremony. “For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

The couple first met through their families years before getting together. “[The Wissmann’s] would travel and sing. I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago, and they ended up getting snowed-in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas,” Duggar recalled.

They went on to briefly date before ending the relationship, although they did keep in touch and “talked to each other on and off over the years.”

Duggar and Wissmann reconnected when they became in-laws. Her brother, Jeremiah Duggar, and his sister, Hannah Wissmann, got married in 2022, which led to the two of them reevaluating their relationship. “It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,’” Duggar said.