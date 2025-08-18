Barbara Palvin shares secret health battle after undergoing surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barbara Palvin has opened up about her struggle with endometriosis.

The Hungarian model, 31, who is married to former Disney star Dylan Sprouse, shared an update with her followers on Instagram Sunday, revealing she had recently undergone surgery.

“Hi guys, it’s been a while,” her post began.

“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor.

“I thought this was just how it works for me. But recently I’ve been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that. I’ve been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations.”

She continued: “So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference. If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out. It helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed. That’s also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”

She accompanied the post with photos of herself in her hospital bed and her bandages on her stomach-area post-surgery.

Palvin with her husband, ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ actor Dylan Sprouse ( Getty Images )

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. This misplaced tissue has no way to leave the body during menstruation, leading to inflammation, scarring, and sometimes infertility.

The disorder affects an estimated one in 10 women, causing symptoms such as severe pelvic pain, heavy periods, pain during sex, and fatigue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While the exact cause remains unclear, factors such as genetics, immune dysfunction, and hormonal influences are thought to play a role.

Palvin’s message comes as Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, daughter of Steve Irwin, opened up about her “shame” surrounding endometriosis pain.

Irwin, who went public in 2023 about her decade-long battle with endometriosis, said she is “slowly gaining [her] strength back” and “beginning to recognise [herself] again.”

The 27-year-old recalled feeling “utterly ashamed” after being told her pain was “just part of being a woman,” adding that society must work to break the stigma surrounding women’s health.