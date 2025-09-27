Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Knapp, a PGA golf star, has spoken out following the death of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Makena White.

One of White’s friends had formally announced in a Friday Instagram post that she passed away “this week.” “She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie,” White’s friend wrote, referring to her two dogs in the post.

In a recent statement given to People, Knapp has said her death was a “tough reality to comprehend.”

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” he wrote in a statement to the publication. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.”

He continued, “She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Although Knapp and White have not revealed a cause of death, her friend urged her followers to make donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund if they’d like to “honor Makena’s memory.”

Based in Ontario, Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic specializes in “the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of cognitive impairment, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” according to its official website.

The Griffin Bell Endowment Fund was created by Tamy and Evan Bell in honor of their son Griffin, who passed away from cancer in 2024. Donations to the organization go to funds needed for ongoing research, based in Ontario, for kids with cancer.

White’s last post on Instagram was in August, when she shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend.

Her post also included pictures of her and Knapp cozying up at different golf events together.

“Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams,” she wrote in the caption. “Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”

Knapp began his professional golfing career in 2016, playing on the PGA Tour Canada, a premier professional men's golf tour, from 2016 to 2019 and again in 2022. In February 2024, he won the Mexican Open, marking his first PGA Tour win.