PGA golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend Makena White dies at age 28

Makena White, the longtime girlfriend of Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) star Jake Knapp, has died at the age of 28.

White’s friend posted a picture of her on her Instagram account Friday to announce her death. According to the caption, White “passed away earlier this week.”

“She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie,” White’s friend wrote, referring to her two dogs. “Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

“To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule,” the caption continued.

White’s cause of death was not revealed in the post. But her friend urged her followers to make donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund if they’d like to “honor Makena’s memory.”

Makena White’s death was announced by her friend on Instagram ( makenawhite91 / Instagram )

Based in Ontario, Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic specializes in “the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease,” according to its official website.

The Griffin Bell Endowment Fund was created by Tamy and Evan Bell in honor of their son Griffin, who passed away from cancer in 2024. Donations to the organization go to funds needed for ongoing research, based in Ontario, for kids with cancer.

White’s friend concluded the caption of the post with: “We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

White’s last post on Instagram was in August, when she shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend. Her post also included pictures of her and Knapp cozying up at different golf events together.

“Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams,” she wrote in the caption. “Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”

In May, she also shared some sweet photos of herself and Knapp hugging to celebrate his birthday. “Happy birthday to my very best friend,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “No matter where our crazy adventures take us, you make every place feel like home.”

Knapp began his professional golfing career in 2016, playing on the PGA Tour Canada, a premier professional men's golf tour, from 2016 to 2019 and again in 2022. In February 2024, he won the Mexican Open, marking his first PGA Tour win.