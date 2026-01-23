Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaime King claims she was “blindsided” by her husband, Austin Sosa, filing for divorce only months after she announced their engagement.

It was reported in July last year that King was engaged to the investor, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger. She confirmed the news during an appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast in September, noting that she and Sosa “met through mutual friends.”

However, the two are now heading for divorce just six months after their engagement.

TMZ first reported Thursday that Sosa has filed for divorce, according to online records. The filings were not available at the time of writing. It’s also unclear when the pair got married.

The Hart of Dixie alum has since addressed the breakup, telling Page Six that she was shocked by her former partner’s actions.

Jaime King secretly married Austin Sosa ( Getty Images )

“I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere,” she said. “I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while, like many marriages, we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”

She also denied previous reports that she was spotted on dates with actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal, claiming they were never in a relationship.

“Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meetings and have no connection to this private matter,” she added.

Despite the divorce, King said that right now, she’s staying focused on her work and her children, James, 11, and Leo, nine, whom she shares with ex-husband Kyle Newman.

“This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions — particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinize women simply for doing their jobs,” she explained.

Sosa’s divorce filing comes after King was embroiled in a messy custody battle with Newman, whom she divorced in 2023.

In March 2025, court documents revealed that Newman received full physical custody of their sons because King allegedly had not completed a six-month drug and alcohol rehab program, which included weekly testing, a 12-step program, and a 26-week parenting course. While the former couple has joint legal custody, Newman has “tie-breaking authority.”

King spoke about the challenging custody battle during an appearance on Jana Kramer's podcast, Whine Down, in April, noting that she’d “never talked” about it before.

King confessed that she doesn’t usually speak about the custody battle for the sake of her children, since she didn’t want them to think that “any part of them was wrong.”

“I’m extremely grateful, and at the same time, the system is really unfair. And I think that it’s really important to support the structure of family and kindness. Just be kind. Be kind and tell the truth,” she explained.