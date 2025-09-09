Tourist celebrating his birthday in Vegas gets the lucky hand and wins nearly $1M in poker jackpot
The Iowa man was racked up winnings worth $937,040 playing Face Up Pai Gow poker
One lucky visitor rolled the dice on the Las Vegas Strip and came up a winner, cashing in on a jackpot worth nearly $1 million.
The player, identified only as Billy R., hails from Iowa and hit a mega jackpot worth $937,040 playing a table game at the LINQ Hotel & Casino on August 30.
Billy had been playing Face Up Pai Gow – a poker variant – for about an hour when he landed a seven-card straight flush to secure the jackpot, according to the release.
A Caesars Rewards member, Billy was in Vegas celebrating a birthday with friends at the time of his big win.
Billy’s win continues a large-sum winning streak sweeping across Vegas. A local recently scored a $1 million jackpot in the High Limit Slot Room at Red Rock Casino.
Around the same time, a California visitor also struck it rich, winning more than $1 million at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Face Up Pai Gow is a form of poker where the dealer’s cards are dealt face-up.
