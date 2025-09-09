Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tourist celebrating his birthday in Vegas gets the lucky hand and wins nearly $1M in poker jackpot

The Iowa man was racked up winnings worth $937,040 playing Face Up Pai Gow poker

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 09 September 2025 09:12 EDT
The player, identified only as Billy R., was in Las Vegas from Iowa to celebrate his birthday
The player, identified only as Billy R., was in Las Vegas from Iowa to celebrate his birthday (X/@TheLINQ)

One lucky visitor rolled the dice on the Las Vegas Strip and came up a winner, cashing in on a jackpot worth nearly $1 million.

The player, identified only as Billy R., hails from Iowa and hit a mega jackpot worth $937,040 playing a table game at the LINQ Hotel & Casino on August 30.

Billy had been playing Face Up Pai Gow – a poker variant – for about an hour when he landed a seven-card straight flush to secure the jackpot, according to the release.

A Caesars Rewards member, Billy was in Vegas celebrating a birthday with friends at the time of his big win.

Billy’s win continues a large-sum winning streak sweeping across Vegas. A local recently scored a $1 million jackpot in the High Limit Slot Room at Red Rock Casino.

Billy R. was playing poker variant Face Up Pai Gow
Billy R. was playing poker variant Face Up Pai Gow (X/@TheLINQ)
Around the same time, a California visitor also struck it rich, winning more than $1 million at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Face Up Pai Gow is a form of poker where the dealer’s cards are dealt face-up.

