Independent
Trump latest
Winning $893.5 million lottery ticket was bought at a QuikTrip gas station

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62 with a Powerball number of 17

Associated Press
Tuesday 09 September 2025 03:04 EDT
Powerball Jackpot
Powerball Jackpot

One of two unnamed lottery winners bought a ticket worth $893.5 million from a QuikTrip gas station in north St. Louis County, Missouri, lottery officials announced Monday.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62 with a Powerball number of 17.

The Missouri ticket holder was one of two winners on Saturday who split a $1.787 billion jackpot. The other unnamed winner bought a ticket from a convenience store and gas station in Fredericksburg, Texas.

The prize was the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, followed 41 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers. The last drawing with a jackpot winner happened May 31.

Each ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $893.5 million or a lump sum payment of $410.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The historic award dwarfs the previous Missouri Powerball record, set in 2012, of $293.7 million, according to the state commission website.

Neither winner has been identified publicly — and that may never change.

Lawmakers in many states have changed the rules in recent decades to protect winners from being targeted by criminals and unscrupulous people asking for money. Texas and Missouri lawmakers both passed laws that went into effect in 2018 and 2021 respectively that allow winners to remain anonymous. In Texas, anonymity is only allowed for prizes over $1 million.

