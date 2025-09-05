Michigan man turns $20 lottery ticket purchase into $2 million prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a man in Michigan spent $20 on a lottery ticket, the last thing he expected was to win a million dollar prize.

The 66-year-old, based in St. Joseph County, won $2 million when he played the $2,000,000 Lucky instant game.

“I typically only play $5 and $10 tickets, but $2,000,000 Lucky was one of the newer games at the store I usually go to, so I gave it a try,” the man, who remained unidentified, told the Michigan Lottery about buying the $20 ticket.

The game, which requires matching numbers to win prizes, gives players six chances to bring home a prize.

“Game five was the last part of the ticket I scratched, so when I revealed the first ‘$2MIL’ symbol I thought: ‘Well this ticket is a loser,’ because I never thought I’d actually win the $2 million top prize,” the 66-year-old man explained to the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery winner received $2 million and is planning for an early retirement ( Getty Images )

However, when he scratched off the second “$2MIL” symbol, he went back to the gas station where he got the ticket and asked the worker to scan it.

“He handed me a slip that said to file a claim at the Lottery office, and that’s when I knew I just won $2 million!” he continued.

The man opted for a $1.3 million lump sum payment, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

Now, he’s making plans to retire early and travel with his loved ones. “Although I’m still trying to wrap my head around winning $2 million, it’s nice to know my wife and I will now be able to retire earlier than we planned,” he added.

Lottery commissioner Suzanna Shkreli also applauded the unidentified man for buying a different lottery ticket than he usually does.

“Trying out a new game paid off in a big way for this lucky player who won $2 million playing the $2,000,000 Lucky instant game,” she said. “Congratulations to the player and his wife on their life-changing win and on an early retirement!”

The Michigan man’s story is the latest in a recent string of lucky lottery winners hitting jackpots.

Last month, a grandfather in Illinois, Clarence Neuenkirchen, took a chance on a different scratch-off ticket after his “favorite $5 Crossword ticket.”

“7X Bingo Multiplier is my second favorite — it feels like a little escape. I can take my time playing it,” he told the Illinois Lottery in August. The game involves scratching to reveal the bingo caller’s 30 numbers and five bonus numbers, with the player needing to match those numbers to their own in certain patterns to win prizes.

Much to Neuenkirchen’s surprise, that ticket made him $200,000 richer, as he beat odds of one in 1.797 million to win the top prize.

Neuenkirchen said he plans to invest his winnings in his retirement and set up an education fund for his grandchildren. “The older ones will get a nice check,” he shared.

He also noted that he’ll put the money towards a trip for him and his wife, explaining: “We’re excited about a cruise in the Gulf and maybe even travel to France.”